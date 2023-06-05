Labcorp's Planned Spin-off, Fortrea, to Host 2023 Investor Day

News provided by

Labcorp

05 Jun, 2023, 06:57 ET

BURLINGTON, N.C., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced Fortrea, the new company to be formed by the planned spin-off of Labcorp's Clinical Development and Commercialization Services business, will host its inaugural Investor Day on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York City at 9 a.m. ET.

Continue Reading

This event will review Fortrea's business, operational outlook, growth strategies, and financial highlights with presentations from management including Chairman & CEO Tom Pike and CFO Jill McConnell. The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.

A live webcast of the event will be available through the Labcorp Investor Relations website. For additional information on the event, please contact Hima Inguva, Fortrea's Head of Investor Relations, at [email protected].

Transaction Update
Following the completion of the spin-off, Fortrea's common stock will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol "FTRE." Labcorp common shares will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LH."

The planned spin-off remains on track to be completed in mid-2023, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions, including, among others, the receipt of final approval by the Company's board of directors, the receipt of appropriate assurances regarding the tax-free nature of the separation, and the effectiveness of any required filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Until the spin-off is complete, Fortrea's products, services and offerings are still owned and operated by Labcorp. Learn more about Fortrea at Fortrea.com.

About Labcorp
Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 80,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14.9 billion in FY2022. Learn more about us at Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp

SOURCE Labcorp

Also from this source

Labcorp Plasma Focus™ Liquid Biopsy Test Now Available

Labcorp and Providence Expand Strategic Laboratory Relationship

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.