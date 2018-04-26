Label Insight and 1WorldSync Introduce LabelSync, the Industry's Most Comprehensive Solution for Product Data Distribution and Transparency

Research shows that consumers are looking for product transparency. Two-thirds of consumers feel product transparency should be provided by brands and manufacturers, yet only 12 percent consider brands a trusted source. With SmartLabel, an industry initiative led by the Trading Partner Alliance, brands can deliver easy and instant access to detailed product information directly to consumers.

"SmartLabel is the industry standard for increasing transparency with consumers. With LabelSync, brands can quickly and easily meet all SmartLabel-mandated requirements," said Karin Borchert, CEO of 1WorldSync. "In our analysis, LabelSync provides twice as much product data across eight major categories than pages created by other methods. Additionally, LabelSync can provide non-mandatory classes of information, such as sustainability, health and safety and product instructions. No other solution on the market can deliver the breadth and depth of information that LabelSync does."

LabelSync enables manufacturers to source SmartLabel content from a variety of sources, including package flat data and through the Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN). Brands can create and onboard their data in multiple ways, then preview their SmartLabel pages and manage their attributes to ensure accuracy and consistency. LabelSync creates parsed ingredient lists with intuitive and navigable access to detailed information, such as plain language ingredient definitions -- powered by Label Insight's glossary of 300,000 ingredient definitions -- that can explain to consumers what it is and why it's included in the product. From there, 1WorldSync's powerful Product Information Cloud allows manufacturers to distribute the product content to any of their trading partners across the globe.

"LabelSync is simply the best way for brands to expand their transparency story and move the needle on digital transformation in their business," said Ronak Sheth, Chief Strategy Officer of Label Insight. "LabelSync unlocks more than 100 attributes for each product, maximizing SmartLabel as a brand canvas for product transparency in the palm of every shopper's hand. This allows brands to address product features and benefits that matter to consumers, but that physical packaging can't accommodate. Brands can also leverage SmartLabel data for other transparency initiatives, addressing consistency and completeness gaps with LabelSync's data generation capabilities."

By using LabelSync to manage SmartLabel, brands can ensure pages are always up to current specifications and compatible across devices -- no longer worrying about software updates, testing and technology upgrades.

CPG brands can select the LabelSync package that best suits their needs. LabelSync Now is a fast and affordable option that leverages GDSN product data. LabelSync Pro offers complete transparency with the industry standard for creating, managing and publishing SmartLabel pages that include off-package and voluntary information. LabelSync Premium is the best-in-class offering that also provides a full suite of images compliant with GS1 standards.

Label Insight and 1WorldSync will be co-hosting a webinar on Thursday, May 3 at 10 a.m. Central time to discuss the LabelSync offering in greater detail and answer questions from the audience. Interested parties can register at http://solutions.1worldsync.com/labelsync-smartlabel-webinar-2018

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of product content solutions, enabling more than 25,000 global companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content with customers and consumers, empowering intelligent choices for purchases, wellness, and lifestyle decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of the industry. 1WorldSync is the only product content network provider and GDSN Data Pool to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit http://www.1worldsync.com

About Label Insight

Label Insight is the market leader for transparency, providing a data-as-a-service platform for CPG product information covering more than 80 percent of top selling food, pet, and personal care items in the U.S. The company's proprietary data science and machine learning capabilities capture product labeling information and create more than 22,000 unique custom attributes per product. This cutting-edge technology delivers transparency to consumers by powering analytics, marketing, merchandising and ecommerce solutions for leading organizations across the Retail, Brand Manufacturer, Government and Technology industries. For more information, visit http://www.labelinsight.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/label-insight-and-1worldsync-introduce-labelsync-the-industrys-most-comprehensive-solution-for-product-data-distribution-and-transparency-300637633.html

SOURCE Label Insight

Related Links

http://www.labelinsight.com

