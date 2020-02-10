Label Insight Granted U.S. Patents for Product Data Consistency and Product Ingredient Regulatory Compliance Checks

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Label Insight, the product transparency market leader, today announced it has been granted U.S. Patent Nos. 10,055,710 and 10,521,708 titled "Information management system for product ingredients" and "Information management system for product ingredients to allow regulatory compliance checks" respectively. The patents cover the method for automatically deconstructing, analyzing and confirming information on a plurality of labels using information technology and the method for analyzing product attribute data to identify conflicts between market claims and regulatory guidelines.

A consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturer typically makes information available on their packages that contain various data points, including information about ingredient amounts, nutrition labels, marketing claims and certifications. In some cases, a CPG manufacturer may want to tailor this information to meet the market needs of specific grocery retail channel partners which increases the risk of data inconsistency. In other cases, a CPG may claim information on a package in a manner that's in conflict with regulatory guidelines. To address this inconsistency, complexity and risk, Label Insight developed a patented, best-in-class, automated data solution to ensure data consistency across retail channels and identify conflicts between package claims and regulatory guidelines.

"We are pleased to have been granted these additional patents to help us drive growth for our customers," said Dheeraj Patri, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Label Insight. "Helping them grow while removing risk and complexity from their business is an important focus for us. As consumers continue to demand greater product transparency, we will continue to develop and patent new innovation to help the CPG industry meet this need."

The full texts of the patents are available from the U.S. Patent Office.

About Label Insight

Label Insight drives growth for CPG brands and grocery retailers through unparalleled product transparency. As the trusted partner of over 300 retail banners, over 5500 CPG brands, and organizations including the FDA, USDA and American Heart Association, its best-in-class product attribute data and patented data science empower companies to unlock new growth opportunities both online and in store. Label Insight covers more than 80 percent of U.S. food, pet, and personal care products with a market-leading database of over 170,000 product nutrients, 397,000 product ingredients and 5 million product claims. For more information, visit labelinsight.com.

