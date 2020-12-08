Label Insight Hires Joe Henson As Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Label Insight today announced that Joe Henson has recently joined the company as chief technology officer. In this role, Henson will be responsible for building out scalable technology, expanding machine learning capabilities and improving data operations, to help the company achieve its revenue growth and customer retention objectives. He will also play a key role in helping the company evaluate new market opportunities and applications for its unique product meta-data. The appointment is the latest of Label Insight's executive hires in support of its continued growth and expansion.

"Joe brings deep data monetization experience to our organization which is of paramount importance as we expand into retail media and other high-growth categories," said Todd Morris, CEO of Label Insight. "That experience, coupled with his track record of building scalable technology platforms and high performing teams, makes Joe the perfect addition to our leadership team."

With deep roots in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) data ecosystem, Henson sees significant growth opportunity for Label Insight. "I am impressed by the unique value Label Insight's product meta-data provides to the world's biggest and best retailers and CPG brands," said Henson. "Label Insight's vision is to empower people with the information to improve their lives through better product choices and I'm looking forward to working with our team and our customers to realize that vision."

Henson has over two decades of experience in technology leadership roles. Most recently, he led the product and platform organization at Triad Retail Media (a WPP Company), a leading provider of retail media solutions.

About Label Insight

Label Insight drives growth for CPG brands and grocery retailers through unparalleled product transparency. As the trusted partner of over 300 retail banners, over 30,000 CPG brands, and organizations including the FDA, USDA and American Heart Association, its best-in-class product attribute data and patented data science empower companies to unlock new growth opportunities both online and in store. Label Insight covers more than 99% of all online consumer queries across over 80 percent of U.S. food, pet, and personal care products with a market-leading database of over 200,000 product nutrients, 400,000 product ingredients and 9 million product claims. Label Insight was recently named to the CB Insights 2020 Retail Tech 100, as one of the most innovative B2B global retail startups in the world. For more information, visit labelinsight.com.

