Label Insight hires tech veteran Tim Whiting to lead marketing

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Label Insight today announced that Tim Whiting has recently joined the company as Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Whiting will be responsible for building out a scalable and repeatable marketing function to help the company achieve its revenue growth and customer retention objectives. He will also play a key role in helping the company evaluate and pursue new market opportunities. The appointment is the latest of Label Insight's executive hires in support of its continued growth and expansion.

"With Tim, we found the marketing leader we were looking for to help take our company to the next level," said Ronak Sheth, CEO and co-founder of Label Insight. "We're excited that Tim has joined our team and I'm certain his years of practical business experience will accelerate our success in the market."

A veteran technology marketer, Whiting sees exceptional market opportunity for Label Insight. "I am exceptionally impressed by the unique value Label Insight is delivering to the world's biggest and best retailers and Consumer Packaged Goods manufacturers, especially as more of their business moves to online channels," said Whiting. "I'm looking forward to working with this world-class team and our customers to take the company to the next level."

Whiting has over two decades of experience in technology marketing leadership roles. Most recently, he built the marketing function at Chicago-based SaaS company OpinionLab, scaling that business to a successful acquisition by Verint in 2016.

About Label Insight

Label Insight is the industry leader in powering product attribute-driven growth across the consumer-packaged goods ecosystem. Its best-in-class data empowers companies to unlock new opportunities across their business, while delivering purchase-driving transparency. By combining package data on more than 80 percent of top-selling food, pet, and personal care items with patented data science and machine learning, Label Insight created more than 22,000 high-order attributes per product. This delivers consumer-demanded transparency, and powers digital innovation through analytics, marketing, merchandising, and e-commerce for retail, brand manufacturer, government, and technology companies. For more information, visit labelinsight.com .

