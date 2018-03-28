Label Insight Inks Deal with Topco for High Order Attribute Data, High-Quality Product Images and SmartLabel™ Pages

"We are excited to be working with Topco to deliver the industry's only image and data solution for its transparency programs," said Paul Schaut, CEO of Label Insight. "As the largest food retailer in the U.S., Topco is leading the way in providing their member-owners the tools to better understand the products their customers use and consume, and then communicate those insights and attributes to their customers."

Topco will become the first customer for Label Insight Capture, a newly launched service providing marketing, planogram and 360-degree product presentation images. At the same time, Label Insight will map each of Topco's products' high order attribute data to its corresponding images. High order attribute data is an enhanced, more detailed version of conventional attributes, specifically designed to meet the increasing consumer demand for better product information and transparency.

To access high order attribute data, Topco will license Label Insight SPECs covering allergens and intolerances, specialty diets, sustainability and minimally processed products. Topco member-owners and customers will be able to view data, search and filter using SPECs and attributes, as well as drill down to product-specific pages to view data and claims from the product package.

"We are committed to providing an unparalleled experience to both our member-owners and their customers through Topco's Product Transparency Initiative," said ‎Randy Skoda, President and CEO of ‎Topco. "Being able to share granular and meaningful attribute data from Label Insight will give our members the ability to meet the varied health, wellness, lifestyle and sustainability concerns of their shoppers."

Topco Associates, LLC is a $14 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers food service and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities.

Label Insight is the market leader for transparency, providing a data-as-a-service platform for CPG product information covering more than 80 percent of top selling food, pet, and personal care items in the U.S. The company's proprietary data science and machine learning capabilities capture product labeling information and create more than 22,000 unique custom attributes per product. This cutting-edge technology delivers transparency to consumers by powering analytics, marketing, merchandising and ecommerce solutions for leading organizations across the Retail, Brand Manufacturer, Government and Technology industries. For more information, visit http://www.labelinsight.com

