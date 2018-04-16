Label Insight Named to Crain's Chicago Business 2018 Best Places to Work List

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work in Chicago. Label Insight was founded with the mission of providing greater product transparency to consumers - and that impacts everything we do from the products we create, to the companies we partner with, to how we run our business," said Paul Schaut, chief executive officer for Label Insight. "Our team believes in this greater mission and collectively works toward our broader goal of helping consumers better understand what is in the products they use and consume. I am grateful to the tremendous Label Insight team for their outstanding contributions to our company's growth and continued success."

Determining the Best Places to Work in Chicago involved a two-step process. First, each participating company's workplace policies, practices and demographics were evaluated. The second step consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determined the best companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and used its expertise to determine the final ranking.

Label Insight is currently hiring in Chicago and St. Louis for a variety of positions. Information on current openings can be found at https://www.labelinsight.com/careers.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Chicago program, visit www.bestplacestoworkCHI.com.

About Label Insight

Label Insight is the market leader for transparency and digital transformation, providing a full-stack data platform for CPG product attribute data and images covering more than 80 percent of top selling food, pet, and personal care items in the U.S. The company's technology combines supply chain and on-package product information and employs proprietary data science and machine learning capabilities to create more than 22,000 high order attributes per product. This solution set delivers transparency to consumers and powers digital transformation through analytics, marketing, merchandising and e-commerce solutions for leading organizations across the Retail, Brand Manufacturer, Government and Technology industries. More information can be found at http://www.labelinsight.com.

