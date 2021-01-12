Label Insight Names Marsha McGraw Chief Customer Officer

McGraw joins Label Insight as the recent acceleration of grocery e-commerce converges with the hundreds of millions of shoppers searching for products based upon individual product preferences such as gluten-free, Keto diet, all-natural, paraben-free and thousands of other need-states. The company's patented technology and deep product attribute metadata helps CPG brands and retailers grow customers and drive increased sales by ensuring shoppers can find products that meet their individual need-states.

"We are incredibly excited to have Marsha join our Label Insight leadership team," said Todd Morris, CEO of Label Insight. "Her passion and track record of delivering customer value is unmatched in the industry. Last year was one of our best years ever fueled by our unique ability to help our customers grow, and Marsha's proven capacity to understand, and deliver against, the strategic needs of customers could not come to us at a better time as we expand to address broader business applications for our customers."

McGraw was most recently President of U.S. Sales at Catalina, a leading shopper intelligence and digital media company. In her almost 15 year career at Catalina, she was responsible for leading significant growth and expansion across Catalina's Fortune 500 CPG customer base.

"I am thrilled to be joining Label Insight at a time when digital transformation is creating an urgent need for CPG brands and retailers to rethink their approach to serving their shoppers," said McGraw. "Label Insight works with many of the largest and most innovative retailers and manufacturers in the industry and I see remarkable opportunity to help our customers and partners thrive in a rapidly changing marketplace."

About Label Insight

Label Insight drives growth for CPG brands and grocery retailers through unparalleled product transparency. As the trusted partner of over 300 retail banners, over 30,000 CPG brands, and organizations including the FDA, USDA and American Heart Association, its best-in-class product attribute data and patented data science empower companies to unlock new growth opportunities both online and in store. Label Insight covers more than 99% of all online consumer queries across over 80 percent of U.S. food, pet, and personal care products with a market-leading database of over 200,000 product nutrients, 400,000 product ingredients and 9 million product claims. Label Insight was recently named to the CB Insights 2020 Retail Tech 100 , as one of the world's most innovative B2B retail technology companies, and to the FoodTech 500 , the world's definitive list of entrepreneurial talent at the intersection of food and technology. For more information, visit labelinsight.com .

SOURCE Label Insight

Related Links

http://www.labelinsight.com

