Label Insight Names Todd Morris As New CEO

Morris joins the company as Label Insight dramatically expands its role in helping CPG manufacturers and retailers realign their product, e-commerce and digital strategies to connect with consumers around their individual product attribute preferences, such as gluten-free, Paleo diet, all-natural, Kosher, peanut-free and thousands of other need-states. By pairing online consumer search with its deep product attribute insights, Label Insight can help shoppers find the products they need through e-commerce and digital channels, giving retailers and brands the ability to grow their customers and drive increased sales.

The company's patented technology and data platform has mapped the CPG product landscape to understand and categorize ingredient information and claims for every product, with the ability to find the right products based on consumer inquiries and needs. The company's comprehensive database incorporates some 24,000 product attributes for more than 80 percent of all CPG products sold in US stores and online.

"We're thrilled Todd has decided to join our company," said Ronak Sheth, co-founder of Label Insight. "His experience in scaling global business operations and developing innovative data-driven personalization solutions for the CPG industry will be pivotal to the next phase of our growth." Sheth hands over the CEO role to Morris as he assumes a new position as the company's Chief Strategy Officer.

Morris brings deep executive experience, industry relationships and understanding of the changing needs of American shoppers and the CPG ecosystem. He spent 17 years in executive leadership roles at Catalina, a leader in purchase-driven performance marketing, shopper intelligence and digital media for CPG retailers and brands. Most recently, as president of Catalina, Morris had P&L responsibility for approximately $650 million in revenue across seven countries.

"This is an exciting time to join Label Insight," said Morris. "E-commerce is the new engine for growth in the CPG industry. But consumers want an online experience that includes greater product transparency, with the ability to search for and discover products based on their individual motivations and needs, including their personal dietary, allergen, sustainability and other preferences. Only Label Insight provides the data to power this change."

"Label Insight can make CPG products immediately discoverable to millions of new consumers who are searching for products based on personal preferences and product attributes, rather than on brands," Morris continued. "We can power new e-commerce experiences that are far more relevant and meaningful to shoppers so retailers can attract more buyers and increase purchase rates."

Label Insight already works with many of the largest and most innovative retailers and manufacturers in the industry. The company's solutions support some 5,500 U.S. CPG brands, and numerous leading retailers, including three of the top 10 U.S. online grocers. The company also serves leading government agencies and industry associations, including the FDA, USDA and American Heart Association.

"Product transparency is what nearly all consumers now crave. Helping shoppers find the right products to fulfill their needs is a top priority for our members," said Randy Skoda, President and Chief Executive Officer of leading grocery retailer cooperative Topco Associates. "Label Insight's unique data and insight delivery platform brings new value to the way we help our retail members serve and engage today's consumers and reach new buyers."

