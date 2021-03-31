Label Insight Releases Customer-Driven Innovation To Help CPG Brands and Retailers Win With Superior Product Attribute Data

CHICAGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Label Insight , the CPG industry's leading product attribute metadata solution, today announced its Q1 2021 quarterly release. The release includes new customer-requested features and functionality that improve the ability of Label Insight's product attribute metadata to drive growth for CPG brands, retailers and data partners.

Label Insight provides CPG brands and retailers unique insight to serve their customers through product innovation and market activation based on emerging, high-demand consumer preferences related to health benefits, allergens, sustainability and more. Label Insight's industry leading product metadata platform spans consumer product preferences such as "sustainably sourced", "keto-diet", "no sesame", "low sugar" "and "cruelty-free" to enable brands and retailers to help consumers find the products that meet their individual health, wellness and lifestyle needs. The recent grocery e-commerce boom has unlocked new value in Label Insight's data as brands and retailers alike seek to differentiate through accelerated digital transformation.

"Our customers are telling us that their legacy approaches to product data are no longer sufficient to differentiate and grow in today's digital first marketplace," said Dagan Xavier, Label Insight's chief product officer. "Paying close attention to the challenges our customers are currently facing in the market led our team to create new ways to accelerate speed to insight, improve product data management and significantly increase the impact of our data on our customers' profitable growth."

Label Insight's Q1 2021 release delivers the following innovation:

Innovation For Retailers

Health and wellness icon and Nutrition Facts Panel widgets that automatically populate product pages with turnkey health and wellness iconography and digitally rendered, fully-regulatory compliant nutrition facts panels to improve e-commerce discoverability and shopper experience.

that automatically populate product pages with turnkey health and wellness iconography and digitally rendered, fully-regulatory compliant nutrition facts panels to improve e-commerce discoverability and shopper experience. Improved product data flexibility to accommodate retailer data schemas that provides the ability to ingest CPG product data directly into any data schema format removing historic barriers between retailers and brands.

that provides the ability to ingest CPG product data directly into any data schema format removing historic barriers between retailers and brands. Format agnostic private label data ingestion that enables retailers to improve private label product data currency and fidelity to drive efficiencies, reduce costs and gain parity with national brands.

that enables retailers to improve private label product data currency and fidelity to drive efficiencies, reduce costs and gain parity with national brands. Extension of health and wellness attribution to fresh produce and in-store prepared items that provides retailers the ability to expand their health and wellness programs to capture the loyalty of a rapidly expanding consumer segment.

Innovation For CPG Brands

Portfolio-level e-commerce keyword optimization to identify emerging consumer search trends and optimize product content at a product or brand level across retail channels to improve e-commerce discoverability and conversion.

to identify emerging consumer search trends and optimize product content at a product or brand level across retail channels to improve e-commerce discoverability and conversion. Automated item set-up with integrated consumer search word trend analysis to prioritize assignment of top trending search words to products on a per retailer basis, improve product data quality flowing to retailers, and accelerate speed to market to increase conversion across retailer e-commerce channels. View video .

to prioritize assignment of top trending search words to products on a per retailer basis, improve product data quality flowing to retailers, and accelerate speed to market to increase conversion across retailer e-commerce channels. . Centralized product attribute metadata management that allows brand and regulatory teams to collaborate in the process of product data keyword optimization to mitigate risks while driving improved e-commerce discoverability and conversion.

that allows brand and regulatory teams to collaborate in the process of product data keyword optimization to mitigate risks while driving improved e-commerce discoverability and conversion. Improved product data flexibility that enables CPG brands to publish and distribute product data into any retailer data schema removing historical barriers between brands and retailers.

that enables CPG brands to publish and distribute product data into any retailer data schema removing historical barriers between brands and retailers. Quick Response (QR) code solution for SmartLabel™ that enables brands to manage the end-to-end SmartLabel™ process from package to digital experience all in one place.

that enables brands to manage the end-to-end SmartLabel™ process from package to digital experience all in one place. Bidirectional integration with leading Product Information Management providers to dramatically improve the ability to create new product data, enrich existing product data and enhance overall business intelligence to propel e-commerce sales. Read more about Label Insight's new partnership with Salsify .

Innovation to Enhance Platform Performance

To drive efficiencies, data quality and speed to insight for retailers and brands, Label Insight's Q1 2021 release also includes platform performance enhancements that have resulted in expanded sales coverage, a 70% improvement in CPG product onboarding turnaround time and audit-validated product data accuracy of over 95%.

About Label Insight

Label Insight drives growth for CPG brands and grocery retailers through unparalleled product transparency. As the trusted partner of over 300 retail banners, over 30,000 CPG brands, and organizations including the FDA, its best-in-class product attribute data and patented data science empower companies to unlock new growth opportunities through product content, insights, and activation, both online and in store. Label Insight was recently named to the CBInsights 2020 Retail Tech 100 , as one of the world's most innovative B2B retail technology companies. For more information, visit labelinsight.com .

