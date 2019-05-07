Label Insight Sponsors Transparency Track at 2019 Path to Purchase Summit

CHICAGO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Label Insight , the market leader for product transparency, today announced that it is sponsoring the Transparency Track at the 2019 Path to Purchase Summit . Held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Transparency Track will show attendees how to give consumers the transparency they want in order to build customer loyalty and grow revenue.

In eight sessions across two days, speakers from Unilever, Enjoy Life Foods, Nielsen, Proctor & Gamble, and more will share insights on using technology, data and analytics to provide a better customer experience for today's savvy shoppers.

"For the last decade, we've seen the rise of transparency across industries as consumers expect more information about the products they purchase. Nowhere is this more prevalent than in the food and beverage industry," said Ronak Sheth, chief executive officer of Label Insight. "Brands and retailers that have embraced the new consumer mandate for transparency have reaped the benefits of customer loyalty and increased sales. The Transparency Track at Path to Purchase will help attendees understand how they can deliver more in-depth product information to fulfill what consumers want in a smart, simple way that fuels growth."

The Transparency Track begins Thursday, May 15 and continues through Friday, May 16, covering myriad topics affecting brands and retailers such as building trust through transparency, addressing the demands of Millennials and Generation Z, using data for category growth and choosing the right technology for grocery e-commerce.

The full list of sessions can be found here: https://www.path2purchasesummit.com/2019/transparency

Anyone interested in attending the Transparency Track at Path to Purchase Summit can register here: https://www.path2purchasesummit.com/2019/begin

About Label Insight

Label Insight is the industry leader in powering product attribute-driven growth across the consumer-packaged goods ecosystem. Its best-in-class data empowers companies to unlock new opportunities across their business, while delivering purchase-driving transparency. By combining package data on more than 80 percent of top-selling food, pet, and personal care items with patented data science and machine learning, Label Insight created more than 22,000 high-order attributes per product. This delivers consumer-demanded transparency, and powers digital innovation through analytics, marketing, merchandising, and e-commerce for retail, brand manufacturer, government, and technology companies. For more information, visit labelinsight.com .

SOURCE Label Insight

Related Links

http://www.labelinsight.com

