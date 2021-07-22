Label management solution Cloud Label Service achieves VAPT certification

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaea Global Technologies, Inc., a supply chain and project management solutions firm, announced today that its label management solution Cloud Label Service has achieved Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Test (VAPT) certification as part of its commitment to provide a secure, cloud-based label management solution.

Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing is one of the most comprehensive software vulnerability auditing services. VAPT is run in a non-intrusive manner following Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) application security verification standard guidelines. Areas tested include sensitive data exposure, logging monitoring, and security misconfiguration.

Cloud Label Service has passed an assessment conducted by VAPT-certified engineers and the solution adheres to OWASP standards. "We want to provide our clients with the confidence that our cloud-based label management solution is safe and that their label data is secured," stated Jason Mancuso, Cloud Label Service Product Director. Mancuso continued, "obtaining a security certification is always an asset, and security is even more important now that remote working has increased utilization of web-based applications."

Learn more about Cloud Label Service . For additional information, contact Marta Call at [email protected].

About Gaea

Gaea has provided world-class inventory and warehouse management solutions to Fortune-100 organizations since 2007, resulting in the successful management of more than one-billion dollars in inventory for our clients. Gaea's team has successfully advised on, implemented, and rolled out supply chain, labeling, and inventory solutions in numerous industries worldwide. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, USA, Gaea has additional offices in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, Ireland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India to support its global clientele. Learn more about Gaea at gaeaglobal.com .

Gaea and Cloud Label Service are trademarks of Gaea Global Technologies, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

