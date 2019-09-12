Label Technology to Drive Millennial Wine Growth

GEELONG, Australia, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking concept called Winerytale, that brings any wine label to life with augmented reality will drive up to 8% of global wine sales within five years, according to digital marketing expert, Dave Chaffey.

The platform, which is designed to work with any wine label, uses artificial intelligence and augmented reality to recognize labels, and then showcase the wine backstory from the bottle-face itself.

With a focus on bit-sized content, themes of authenticity, and a strong social media component, the platform is widely expected to capture the millennial wine market.

The bullish predictions for Winerytale come hot on the heels of Third Aurora's recent announcements of the development of self-translating labels and location-aware labels, both of which promise significant opportunity for marketers and sales teams alike.

And the technology has not gone unnoticed, particularly given recent reports which show that millennials aren't yet embracing wine consumption as many had predicted.

Third Aurora, the creators behind Winerytale, agree with the findings. "We developed the augmented-reality platform to buck the trend and close the gap between winemakers and millennials," explains Chaffey, co-founder of Third Aurora.

"We're providing a meaningful connection, enabling wineries to connect with wine lovers – to show what's behind the label, if you like" said Chaffey. "Content, such as the winemaker's story, tasting notes, food-pairing suggestions, winery visits are all presented through the free smartphone App."

"To really hit the mark, there needed to be a strong social-media component, which led us to create a FanWall for every bottle - driven by hashtags, the FanWall displays images of the wine's biggest fans superimposed over the bottle."

In this selfie-driven era, that kind of immediate social-media connection will be invaluable to winemakers. Not to mention a hit with millennials.

"We're creating a better customer experience – one that is meaningful, interesting, and changes regularly – and it's happening right at the bottle face.

"A year from now, the wine bottle will be the center of attention at dinner parties the world over.

"It'll also be a sharply growing sales channel. We're very confident on that."

Augmented Reality Tipping Point

Over the past few years, a handful of wine producers have created AR apps in an attempt to capture a share of the millennial market – and by all accounts, it seems most have enjoyed success.

"Until now, the expense of creating separate AR apps for individual brands has kept most wineries from joining in.

We've completely leveled the playing field," says Chaffey. "We've designed a really simple but accessible clever app for wherever you are in the world, no matter the size of your brand. One app. All wineries. All brands."

For more information including demonstration videos, and images, please visit https://winerytale.com/

About Third Aurora

Launched in January 2019, Third Aurora is a tech startup built on a track record of innovation, resourcefulness and entrepreneurship – harnessing new technology to create solutions which impact globally.

The three partners – Matt Hallberg, Luke Chaffey, and Dave Chaffey, are recognised specialists in their respective fields of augmented reality, software development, and digital marketing strategy.

And in the true spirit of collaboration, the three are building a future together even though Matt Hallberg lives in Pittsburgh, USA and the Chaffeys reside in Geelong, Australia.

Third Aurora has offices in Pittsburgh & Geelong, obviously.

