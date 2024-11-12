Label Your Life in Color: New Range of Affordable, Customizable, On-the-Go Label Makers and Tapes Added to Award-Winning P-touch Lineup

New product line extension works exclusively with new Brother Genuine P-touch Btag Label Tapes, offered in a variety of bold, eye-catching colors to maximize creativity

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brother International Corporation introduces a new addition to the P-touch Label Maker lineup, designed to inspire users to bring color and personalization to their labeling projects. The PT-N10, PT-N20, and Bluetooth-enabled PT-N25BT are designed for creativity, flexibility, and portability and work exclusively with the new Brother Genuine P-touch Btag Label Tapes, featured in a range of 17 vibrant, bright and bold color and font combinations for semi-permanent use at home. The new category provides a fun and functional way to create and print colored labels for specific projects, tasks, and people, whether emphasizing dates in a bullet journal, creating thoughtful or silly messages at home, or color-coding a variety of items, water bottles, and much more.

New Brother P-touch Label Makers

The new lineup features three lightweight, compact P-touch Btag Label Makers with easy-to-use typing, design, and customization features:

PT-N10 ($24.99) : Petite and packing a powerful creative punch, this standalone QWERTY keyboard can fit in the palm of your hand and print 200 symbols, 3 fonts, and 10 frames

Petite and packing a powerful creative punch, this standalone QWERTY keyboard can fit in the palm of your hand and print 200 symbols, 3 fonts, and 10 frames PT-N20 ($29.99) : User-friendly desktop model offers ease, speed, and more creative freedom. This graphic LCD label maker offers easy label design and preview, quick print speeds, and options for creative expression with additional letter heights and easier-to-find symbols and frames

User-friendly desktop model offers ease, speed, and more creative freedom. This graphic LCD label maker offers easy label design and preview, quick print speeds, and options for creative expression with additional letter heights and easier-to-find symbols and frames PT-N25BT ($39.99) : Print from your mobile device with Bluetooth connectivity and gain access to Brother Design&Print 2 – a free app that offers even more ways to personalize label tapes with increased fonts, symbols (250), and frames

The new label makers and tapes are available today for online purchase at Brother.com, Amazon, Staples.com and OfficeDepot.com and will be available at brick-and-mortar retailers in spring 2025.

"As younger consumers demonstrate an increasing desire for customization in all aspects of their lives, we created these new label makers to spark inspiration and allow anyone to personalize everyday items with labels as unique and vibrant as they are," said Mark Hoffman, Director of Product Marketing, Labeling at Brother International Corporation. "Brother P-touch is proud to represent the gold standard of label makers and this budget-friendly range delivers that same excellence via three new devices featuring our new colorful Genuine P-touch Btag Label Tapes that encourage creative customization."

More about this new P-touch product line and the Brother Genuine P-touch Btag Label Tapes:

Personalization Made Easy: Portable and color-forward, the new Brother P-touch Label Makers encourage creative expression and endless personalization potential with a suite of features designed to bring a splash of color to any space in the home, school, or on the go. While features vary by model, the product lineup offers a variety of fonts, characters and customization opportunities:

Choose from up to three fonts and seven font styles, including underline and italic and make labels pop with up to 15 frames and 250 symbols*

Built-in 12-character and 16-character displays to preview label text and length before printing to avoid errors while QWERTY keyboards on each device offer a fast, familiar, and comfortable typing experience

Save up to 10 favorite, most-used labels for quick re-printing with a built-in memory function

Bright, Eye-Catching Labels: The lineup of Brother Genuine P-touch Btag Label Tapes features colorways suited for everything from color-coded organization to creative endeavors and everything in between.

The new category of tapes are exclusively compatible with Brother P-touch Label Makers PT-N10, PT-N20, and PT-N25BT and come in 17 colorful varieties including pink, purple, light blue, orange, and many more

Take the guesswork out of tape selection with universally sized tape measuring ~½" (12mm) wide by 13.1' ( 4m ) long, accommodating up to two lines of text

) long, accommodating up to two lines of text The durable label tapes are easy to peel with a split backing and are resistant to water, temperature, and fading. They can also be used in the microwave, dishwasher and freezer

For more information on the new Brother P-touch Label Makers, including detailed technical specifications, pricing, and availability, visit brother-usa.com/ptouch/btag.

*Disclaimer: Specifications, fonts, and margins vary by model. See product description for exact features.

