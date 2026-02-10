Labelbox acquires agentic sales automation startup, Upcraft, to rapidly scale the human expertise powering frontier AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labelbox , the leading data factory trusted by top AI labs and enterprises, has acquired Upcraft , a pioneer in AI-powered sales automation. This acquisition will enhance how Labelbox scales outreach and engagement within Alignerr, its network of over 1 million domain experts who evaluate, train, and improve the world's most advanced AI models with their expertise.

The combination integrates Upcraft's AI agent technology into Labelbox's infrastructure, enabling automated workflows that accelerate the delivery of expert-quality training data at scale.

Founded in 2021, Upcraft has built AI agents that automate complex sales workflows. The team will apply this expertise to revolutionize how Alignerr interacts with domain experts generating training data for AI models.

"After nearly five years building Upcraft, we're thrilled to bring our AI sales agent expertise to Labelbox," said Greg Caplan, Co-founder and CEO of Upcraft. "Labelbox's vision of helping the world's largest AI labs and hyperscalers advance superintelligence is inspiring. This acquisition lets us contribute to a platform with unmatched resources and reach, accelerating our mission to make AI more accessible and effective. Leading growth for Alignerr's expert ecosystem is particularly exciting. By applying the latest AI agent technology to engage experts more effectively, we can generate higher-quality data that improves the world's most capable AI models and unlocks their full potential. I'm deeply grateful to our investors, partners, and team for their support, and I'm excited for what lies ahead."

"Building frontier AI requires connecting elite domain experts with development teams at scale," said Manu Sharma, CEO of Labelbox. "Upcraft's AI agent expertise will transform how we grow and operate the Alignerr network, enabling us to deliver the high-quality, expert-driven training data that defines the cutting edge of AI. We're excited to welcome Greg and the team."

The acquisition reflects the growing competition among AI companies to secure differentiated expert generated training data, a critical input as models advance toward sophisticated reasoning and domain specific capabilities. By automating expert recruitment and engagement, Labelbox aims to maintain its leadership position as AI labs invest billions in post training and reinforcement learning workflows.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

For more information, visit labelbox.com or upcraft.ai.

About Labelbox

Labelbox is the leading data factory for frontier model development. Trusted by over 80% of leading AI labs in the US and hundreds of enterprises worldwide, Labelbox provides integrated software, managed services, and an expert network that enable organizations to create the high-quality training data required for breakthrough AI systems. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is backed by leading investors including SoftBank, Andreessen Horowitz, B Capital, Gradient Ventures, Databricks Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins.

About Upcraft

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Chicago, Upcraft builds AI-powered sales agents that automate outreach, qualification, and engagement workflows. The company's technology enables sales teams to scale personalized communication while reducing operational overhead.

