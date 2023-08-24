Labelbox Joins Cloud Security Alliance

News provided by

Labelbox

24 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

Bringing its expertise in data-centric security practices focused on the development of AI applications, Labelbox is helping lead a safer and more secure cloud computing environment.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labelbox has announced today that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Labelbox)
(PRNewsfoto/Labelbox)

Labelbox is the leading data-centric AI platform that empowers organizations to build intelligent applications. With a strong commitment to security, Labelbox continuously reviews and updates its security posture to align with global standards, ensuring the utmost protection for an enterprise's valuable data and IP. By becoming a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, Labelbox brings its expertise in data-centric security practices related to AI, contributing to a safer and more secure cloud computing environment.

"Joining the Cloud Security Alliance empowers Labelbox to fortify its security posture and foster a collaborative ecosystem for advancing our best-in-class SaaS solutions to our hundreds of enterprise customers. As Labelbox is becoming the foundational capability for companies to build AI/ML applications, we strive to enhance the entire industry's security standards and continue to protect users and their core AI initiatives," said Manu Sharma, Labelbox CEO and cofounder.

"Now more than ever, organizations need to make cybersecurity an everyday priority. Enterprises of all sizes need to understand the unrelenting risk, and they need to have a plan to protect their data continuously. We're excited to have Labelbox join the Cloud Security Alliance and to work together on developing standards that allow for the proper scoping of cloud environments through education, training, and collaboration to effectively protect data and improve security," said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder, Cloud Security Alliance. 

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About Labelbox

Labelbox is the leading data-centric AI platform for building intelligent applications. Data and ML teams use Labelbox to explore and visualize their data, organize datasets for AI processing and labeling, and measure the effectiveness of data within their AI models. The platform is used by Fortune 500 enterprises including Walmart, Procter & Gamble, Genentech, and Adobe, as well as hundreds of leading AI teams. Labelbox is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz, B Capital Group, Databricks Ventures, Gradient (Google's AI venture firm), Kleiner Perkins, SoftBank and more.

SOURCE Labelbox

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.