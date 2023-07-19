Labels Market size is to grow by 14.58 billion m2 from 2021 to 2026|3M Co., Adhesive Products Inc., Amcor Plc, and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The labels market size is estimated to grow by 14.58 billion m2 from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.27% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including 3M Co., Adhesive Products Inc., Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Corp., Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., CPC Montreuil, Darley Ltd., G3 Enterprises Inc., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, HERMA GmbH, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Jet Label, Jindal Films Europe SARL, LINTEC Corp., Mondi plc, Multi Color Corp., Nova Label Co. Inc., Pdc International Corp., SATO America, and WestRock Co.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type (Pressure-sensitive labels, Glue-applied labels, Sleeve labels, and In-mold labels) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Labels market - Customer Landscape

The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for sleeve labels. Sleeve labels offer innovative advertising prospects and eliminate the need for colored containers. Vendors utilize the space provided by full-body shrink-sleeve labels to incorporate eye-catching logos, pictures, and designs. With enhanced container coverage, sleeve labels provide vendors with ample area to engage prospective consumers and provide additional product information, including details about ingredients, in compliance with regulations. This creates a positive perception of the product in the consumer's mind and enhances the vendor's market position. These advantages will propel market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trend- The increased implementation of barcode technology is a key market trend driving growth. Barcodes serve as a prominent method of product identification and are widely used for track-and-trace purposes. They play a crucial role in supply chain management by documenting and securing various information such as manufacturing date, location, batch number, and expiry date. The food and beverage industry, in particular, has witnessed a growing demand for barcode labels, specifically pressure-sensitive labels with 2D and 3D barcode technology. With the ability to be read by mobile phones through QR codes, 2D barcode labels are gradually reducing the need for specialized readers in the logistics industry. The increasing adoption of 2D barcode labels is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Challenge- The increase in raw material prices is hindering the market growth. According to CARE Ratings Ltd., the domestic price of propylene in India rose by over 6% in 2021 compared to the previous year. This price increase is expected to impact the cost of additives used in label applications, further influencing the overall label prices. For example, Clariant announced a significant immediate price increase of up to 25% for its additives in July 2021. Additionally, the growing demand for various labels from manufacturers across industries has resulted in a shortage of raw materials, leading to a further rise in label prices. In response to the rising costs, label manufacturers are exploring low-priced substitutes, sparking intense price competition in the market. Consequently, the volatility in raw material prices and price wars driven by substitute labels are anticipated to limit the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market share is expected to increase by USD 3,673.25 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%. This report extensively covers shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market segmentation by product type (stretch sleeves label and shrink sleeves label), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), application (food and beverage, healthcare, and beauty and personal care), and material (polyvinyl chloride (PVC) sleeve labels, polyethene terephthalate glycol (PETG) sleeve labels, oriented polystyrene (OPS) sleeve labels, polyethene terephthalate glycol (PETG) sleeve labels, and others). The increase in demand for sleeve labels is a major factor driving the global shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market share growth.

The healthcare and laboratory labels market share is expected to increase by 1.22 billion m2 from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, medical devices, laboratory, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). One of the key factors driving growth in the healthcare and laboratory labels market is the increasing investments in drug discovery.

Labels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market Growth 2022-2026 14.58 billion m2 Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Adhesive Products Inc., Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Corp., Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., CPC Montreuil, Darley Ltd., G3 Enterprises Inc., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, HERMA GmbH, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Jet Label, Jindal Films Europe SARL, LINTEC Corp., Mondi plc, Multi Color Corp., Nova Label Co. Inc., Pdc International Corp., SATO America, and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

