Labels Market Size to Grow by 14.58 billion m2 with 54% contribution from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Labels Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.27%. Technavio categorizes the global labels market as a part of the global metal and glass containers market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the labels market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The report on the labels market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies the increase in demand for sleeve labels as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Sleeve labels eliminate the need for colored containers and offer new and innovative advertising prospects. Vendors make use of the space provided by full-body shrink sleeve labels by incorporating colorful and eye-catching logos, pictures, and designs on them. The increased implementation of barcode technology will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. Barcodes are a major method of product identification and are the most predominant track-and-trace technology. Barcodes are important for supply chain management as they document and secure a wide range of information, including that related to the product manufacturing date, location, batch number, as well as expiry date.

However, one of the challenges hindering the labels market growth is the increase in prices of raw materials. The price of additives is expected to increase, which will affect the price of label application on products further. The rise in label prices is compelling label manufacturers to experiment with low-priced substitutes, which is leading to fierce price wars in the market. Thus, the volatility in raw material prices and price wars due to the availability of substitute labels will limit the growth of the global labels market during the forecast period.

The Labels Market is segmented by Type (Pressure-sensitive labels, Glue-applied labels, Sleeve labels, and In-mold labels) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The labels market share growth in the pressure-sensitive labels segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pressure-sensitive labels are self-adhesive labels that do not require any fasteners, glue, heat, or water to form bands. These labels are gaining higher traction compared with other labels owing to their numerous advantageous properties. They are convenient to use, are available in various design and graphic options, and are versatile in nature. The application of pressure-sensitive labels is much faster than other label types, which saves time and thereby improves efficiency. Such applications of pressure-sensitive labels will drive the labels market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Opportunities: 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the labels market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in exports from various Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries will facilitate the labels market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The labels market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Labels Market Sizing

Labels Market Forecast

Labels Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Adhesive Products Inc.

Amcor Plc

Avery Dennison Corp.

Berry Global Group Inc.

CCL Industries Corp.

Cenveo Worldwide Ltd.

CPC Montreuil

Darley Ltd.

G3 Enterprises Inc.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

HERMA GmbH

Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Jet Label

Jindal Films Europe SARL

LINTEC Corp.

Mondi plc

Multi Color Corp.

Nova Label Co. Inc.

Pdc International Corp.

SATO America

WestRock Co.

Labels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market growth 2022-2026 14.58 bn m2 Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Adhesive Products Inc., Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Corp., Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., CPC Montreuil, Darley Ltd., G3 Enterprises Inc., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, HERMA GmbH, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Jet Label, Jindal Films Europe SARL, LINTEC Corp., Mondi plc, Multi Color Corp., Nova Label Co. Inc., Pdc International Corp., SATO America, and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Pressure-sensitive labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Pressure-sensitive labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pressure-sensitive labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Pressure-sensitive labels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pressure-sensitive labels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Glue-applied labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Glue-applied labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Glue-applied labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Glue-applied labels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Glue-applied labels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Sleeve labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Sleeve labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sleeve labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Sleeve labels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sleeve labels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 In-mold labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on In-mold labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on In-mold labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)



Exhibit 42: Chart on In-mold labels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on In-mold labels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type (million m2)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million m2)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography (million m2)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 97: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 98: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 99: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 100: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 101: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 102: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 103: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 105: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Avery Dennison Corp.

Exhibit 107: Avery Dennison Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Avery Dennison Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Avery Dennison Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 112: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 CCL Industries Corp.

Exhibit 117: CCL Industries Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: CCL Industries Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: CCL Industries Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Cenveo Worldwide Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Exhibit 123: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 LINTEC Corp.

Exhibit 126: LINTEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: LINTEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: LINTEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: LINTEC Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Multi Color Corp.

Exhibit 130: Multi Color Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Multi Color Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Multi Color Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Multi Color Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 WestRock Co.

Exhibit 134: WestRock Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: WestRock Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: WestRock Co. - Key news



Exhibit 137: WestRock Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: WestRock Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

