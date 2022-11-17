Labels Market to grow by 14.58 Billion m2 by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The labels market is expected to grow by 14.58 billion m2 during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Adhesive Products Inc., Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Corp., Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., CPC Montreuil, Darley Ltd., G3 Enterprises Inc., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, HERMA GmbH, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Jet Label, Jindal Films Europe SARL, LINTEC Corp., Mondi plc, Multi Color Corp., Nova Label Co. Inc., Pdc International Corp., SATO America, and WestRock Co. are some of the major market participants.

3M Co.: The company offers labels such as 3M Foodservice Printed Label Tape, 3M Tamper Evident Label Material 7380, 3M Tamper Evident Label Material 7384, and 3M Security Products Label Material 7613.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Labels Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By Type

Pressure-sensitive Labels



Self-adhesive pressure-sensitive labels can be formed into bands without the use of fasteners, glue, heat, or water. Pressure-sensitive labels are most commonly made from paper, coated paper films, and plastic films. Due to their many beneficial qualities, these labels are becoming more popular than other labels. They are easy to use, come in a variety of design and graphic possibilities, and have a flexible character. Pressure-sensitive labels may be applied significantly more quickly than other forms of labels, which increases productivity



Glue-applied Labels



Sleeve Labels



In-mold Labels

By Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 54% of market growth. For the APAC market, China is the most important market. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. An important portion of the market in 2021 belonged to APAC. The market is anticipated to expand at the highest rate in a number of APAC developing nations, including China and India . The demand for packaged foods and beverages is being driven by changes in lifestyle and demographics, particularly among the middle-class population in developing nations.

Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Labels Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our labels market report covers the following areas:

The increase in demand for sleeve labels, growing demand from the organized retail sector, and rise in demand for colored labeling will offer immense growth opportunities. However, an increase in the prices of raw materials might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Labels Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist labels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the labels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the labels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of labels market vendors

Labels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market growth 2022-2026 14.58 bn m2 Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Adhesive Products Inc., Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Corp., Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., CPC Montreuil, Darley Ltd., G3 Enterprises Inc., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, HERMA GmbH, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Jet Label, Jindal Films Europe SARL, LINTEC Corp., Mondi plc, Multi Color Corp., Nova Label Co. Inc., Pdc International Corp., SATO America, and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

