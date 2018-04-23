LabFinder.com and ELLKAY Join Forces to Integrate Seamlessly into Existing Electronic Medical Record Systems

Now, with the addition of the ELLKAY relationship, LabFinder.com is even easier for doctors' offices to integrate, regardless of the current electronic health record system being used. With over 45,000 practices connected through the ELLKAY system, and over 600 electronic medical record and practice management system vendors already working with ELLKAY, LabFinder.com subscribers will now also have the benefit of instant access to patient demographics and insurance information.

"At ELLKAY, we are proud to be a nationwide leader in healthcare connectivity. For 15 years, we have provided our partners with solutions that help them increase revenue, streamline workflows and ultimately improve patient care," said Kamal Patel, Co-founder and CIO of ELLKAY. "As we see the transition to patient-centric care, transparent healthcare is becoming the standard. Innovative companies like LabFinder.com are leading the way in directly engaging patients with their healthcare team and we are excited to be an accelerator to that process."

LabFinder.com allows doctors and diagnostic centers to engage directly with patients and one-another, as well as build relationships focused on patient-centered care. By supporting physicians with digital ordering and tracking, online booking, results delivery and even the option to join LabFinder.com's own new prior-authorization program, this allows the online platform to boost subscribing centers by attracting new patients, while reducing no-shows and scaling day-to-day testing with secure online access, HIPAA compliant document storage and sharing for all test results.

"We are thrilled to be working with a world-class organization like ELLKAY to bring LabFinder.com into more and more medical practices, making it even easier for physicians to order diagnostic tests for their patients," says Dr. Robert Segal, Co-Founder of LabFinder.com and top Manhattan cardiologist. "We are looking forward to continuing to work with our partners at ELLKAY to expand our presence in the Tri-State area and eventually across the United States."

With a growing community of over 325,000 registered patients and over 2,000 referring doctors, LabFinder.com is working to modernize health care by uniting patients, doctors, labs and radiology centers. The mission of LabFinder.com is to make patient health a priority by creating convenience when finding the right lab or radiology center, reducing out-of-network costs, providing access to test results, and encouraging patients to take a more educated, active role in their own health care.

About LabFinder.com:

LabFinder.com is a consumer facing platform that seamlessly integrates communication between patients, doctors and diagnostic centers in a secure portal - from orders to results. The LabFinder.com team is passionate about improving the patient, doctor and lab relationship, reducing patient expenses and providing better patient care through patient empowerment and giving patients more control over their results.

About ELLKAY:

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 15 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers diagnostic laboratories, EMR/PMS companies, ACO and HIE companies, hospitals, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 45,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 600+ EMR/PMS systems across 900+ versions. http://www.ellkay.com/

