LabFinder.com Announces New Partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LabFinder.com , the convenient online platform for patients to schedule their laboratory and radiology tests; as well as access, securely store & share test results, has announced their partnership with one of the leading non-profit breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). LabFinder.com fully supports NBCF's mission to provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services.

"We ultimately started LabFinder.com to help save more lives through early detection," said Dr. Robert Segal, MD and Co-Founder of LabFinder.com. "We were especially drawn to NBCF's National Mammography Program which provides free diagnostic services for women in need, so everyone has the chance to live a healthy and informed life regardless of socioeconomic status. 62% of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage, for which the 5-year survival rate is 99%. Our goal is to make it easy and convenient to book mammogram screenings, which then facilitates an earlier diagnosis, and keeps that survival rate as close to 100% as possible."

LabFinder.com will be donating $5 to NBCF from every mammogram screening booked via LabFinder.com's newest feature, MinuteMed. MinuteMed is LabFinder.com's solution for patients that wish to get a medical screening test, but do not have the time or resources to make it into a doctor's office beforehand. For $35, patients can go to LabFinder.com, answer a brief set of health screening questions and request an appointment at a diagnostic center most accessible to them (based on appointment availability, and in-network insurance). Once their results are ready, a board-certified physician will contact the patient to advise of the test results and any next steps, if applicable. LabFinder.com's MinuteMed feature is currently available in the state of New York, and soon to be available nationwide.

"Early detection and timely care saves lives. LabFinder.com's tools help make these two things easier and more convenient. This is a win-win for National Breast Cancer Foundation – as more women use MinuteMed, it equals better screening/early detection AND additional funding for awareness, patient navigation, and support services," said Ken Ramirez, SVP of Strategic Partnerships & Charitable Giving at NBCF.

"Although we are announcing this partnership during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we would like to emphasize that our dedication to this cause will be a year-round initiative," said Brianna Gonzalez, VP of Business Development & Social Responsibility of LabFinder.com. "We are proud to support NBCF's charitable endeavors, meanwhile giving our users an opportunity to make a positive impact in the world whenever using LabFinder.com to take control of their own health."

About LabFinder.com:

LabFinder.com is a consumer-facing platform that seamlessly integrates communication between users, doctors and diagnostic centers in a secure portal - from orders to results. The LabFinder.com team is passionate about improving the user, doctor and lab relationship, reducing user's medical expenses and providing better patient care by empowering patients to take more control over their health. www.labfinder.com

About National Breast Cancer Foundation:

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 14 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program , Beyond The Shock® , breast health education, and research programs. For more information, please visit www.nbcf.org .

