LabFinder.com Expands Network with addition of The Dermatology Group

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LabFinder.com, a convenient online platform for patients to schedule laboratory and radiology tests and access test results, has announced The Dermatology Group is now part of their provider network. The platform also allows providers like The Dermatology Group to manage tests and store results more efficiently. This provider addition furthers LabFinder.com's vast medical network and expands its existing service as a digital healthcare solution to The Dermatology Group's locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

"The Dermatology Group is devoted to using the latest research and technology available, while still maintaining the human element in healthcare," said Robert Segal, MD, Co-founder of LabFinder.com. "This is one of the core principles that LabFinder.com was founded on and we couldn't be more excited to reach our goals together."

LabFinder.com connects providers, allowing them to send and receive referrals electronically, track referrals and share patient notes and results. Subsequently, the relationship formed between providers helps to close the loop in the referral care cycle and reduce overall patient leakage. Additionally, laboratory and radiology centers are able to provide HIPAA compliant online document storage for all test results via the platform while patients are granted complete access to test results in real time. Labfinder.com utilizes the power of technology, communication and relationships to promote a more efficient healthcare system and better serve patients, providers and subscribing medical centers.

The Dermatology Group offers a combination of diverse specialties and medical backgrounds in order to treat a wide range of skin conditions including services pertaining to medical dermatology, cosmetic dermatology, clinical trials and research centers, as well as plastic surgery. With over 25 locations in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, the Dermatology Group gives patients access to numerous board-certified physicians, physician assistants, and licensed medical aestheticians.

The newest affiliation allows LabFinder.com to continue its commitment of modernizing healthcare by adding to their rapidly growing community of patients, diagnostic centers and doctors to bridge the communication gap and empower patients.

About LabFinder.com:

LabFinder.com is a consumer facing platform that seamlessly integrates communication between patients, doctors and diagnostic centers in a secure portal - from orders to results. The LabFinder.com team is passionate about improving the patient, doctor and lab relationship, reducing patient expenses and providing better patient care through patient empowerment and giving patients more control over their results. www.labfinder.com

