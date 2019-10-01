LabFinder.com Launches DocFinder Service, Announces SPEAR Physical and Occupational Therapy as Newest Subscriber

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LabFinder.com, a convenient online platform for patients to schedule their laboratory and radiology tests and access results, has announced the launch of its newest digital healthcare service, DocFinder. The new internal referral platform is designed to close the referral care-cycle loop to ultimately increase the quality and efficiency of patient care.

As a part of the new platform, LabFinder.com has joined forces with the leading private physical therapy practice in New York, SPEAR Physical and Occupational Therapy, to further expand

LabFinder.com's growing network and allow healthcare providers to conveniently make online referrals to SPEAR's New York-based physical therapy and occupational therapy services.

"LabFinder.com is passionate about making patient care a priority and with the launch of DocFinder and addition of SPEAR to our network, we're able to accomplish just that," said Robert Segal, MD, Co-founder of LabFinder.com. "Now, healthcare providers can receive and send referrals electronically and track where their patients are going to better focus on the quality of overall care."

SPEAR Physical and Occupational Therapy has become the nation's top private physical therapy practice, with the highest-rated physical therapy clinics in New York City. It was co-founded in 1999 by two New Yorkers, friends and grad school classmates, Dan Rootenberg and David Endres, with the goal of creating a unique experience for New York City physical therapy patients. LabFinder.com helps achieve this objective by allowing healthcare providers to engage more directly with patients and referring physicians, building relationships focused on efficient, patient-centered care.

"DocFinder complements our existing services. It gives our referring physicians full access to our providers, and the feedback we have received so far is impressive," said Jon Rogers, SPEAR Physical and Occupational Therapy's Physician Liaison. "From a patient and referring physician perspective, the website is very manageable and user friendly. SPEAR is very pleased to be a LabFinder.com subscriber."

With a growing community of over 100,000 registered patients and over 3,000 referring doctors, LabFinder.com and DocFinder are working to modernize health care by uniting patients, doctors, labs and radiology centers. The mission of LabFinder.com is to prioritize patient care by making it easier to find the right lab, radiology center and specialty providers, reducing out-of-network costs, providing access to test results, and encouraging patients to take a more educated, active role in their own health care.

LabFinder.com is a consumer facing platform that seamlessly integrates communication between patients, doctors and diagnostic centers in a secure portal - from orders to results. The LabFinder.com team is passionate about improving the patient, doctor and lab relationship, reducing patient expenses and providing better patient care through patient empowerment and giving patients more control over their results. www. LabFinder.com

SPEAR Physical and Occupational Therapy is New York City's highest-rated physical therapy practice, with 4.85-star averages all over the Internet. SPEAR was recently named the Nation's Top Private Physical Therapy Practice by the American Physical Therapy Association, and has 18 convenient, beautiful locations to choose from. SPEAR takes pride in its epic role in New York: to ensure thousands of New Yorkers get Back to Life.

