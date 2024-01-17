Labfront Partners With Biostrap For Enhanced PPG Data Accessibility

Biostrap's new Waveshape service will provide researchers access to granular data that will be crucial for developing advanced health algorithms

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labfront, a pioneering global startup in health data analytics, has announced a partnership with Biostrap, a leader in biosensor-based health monitoring. This collaboration aims to enhance physiological data collection for health researchers worldwide, combining Labfront's innovative no-code platform with Biostrap's cutting-edge technology.

The partnership also marks the introduction of Biostrap Waveshape, a service set to transform the accessibility of high-quality photoplethysmography (PPG) data collection and foster more accurate health models.

The service offers a range of PPG signal features, crucial for developing advanced health algorithms This partnership will allow granular data from the Biostrap Kairos to seamlessly flow into the Labfront platform making remote health monitoring easy and scalable.

"Today we mark another milestone on our journey to provide researchers with access to the granular data they want," commented Chris Peng, CEO of Labfront. "We believe this will open the door to new applications in both health research and health applications."

Biostrap's CEO, Sameer Sontakey, echoed this sentiment, stating, "We're thrilled to announce our groundbreaking partnership with Labfront and introduce Biostrap Waveshape. This new service will democratize high-quality PPG features at the edge, opening up new possibilities for developing more precise, real-time AI-driven health models." He added, "Our commitment is to deliver advanced signal processing capabilities out-of-the-box, empowering innovators to focus on their core strengths. Biostrap Waveshape is our answer to the growing demand for digital biomarkers that can manage a wide range of health conditions with unprecedented precision."

This collaboration addresses a major challenge in the health tech sector– limited access to granular data from wearables. Biostrap Waveshape is designed to bridge this gap by offering transparent data access and enhancing remote health monitoring. The service offers a range of PPG signal features, crucial for developing advanced health algorithms.

Labfront and Biostrap's partnership underscores their commitment to a research-first approach, leading the way in tailored, precise, and proactive health monitoring and management.

About Labfront

Labfront is focused on addressing the problems in modern health science in order to help facilitate a more healthy future. It is currently disrupting academic health research through its code-free all-in-one research data collection and analysis solution. Founded by alumni of the Center for Dynamical Biomarkers (BIDMC/Harvard) and winners of the Tricorder XPRIZE, Labfront's analytics help researchers make sense of the overwhelming amount of physiological data now available, helping scientists transition seamlessly into the data-rich future. For more information, visit www.labfront.com , or connect with Labfront on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook.

About Biostrap

Biostrap is a leader in providing scalable and customizable biosensor-based precision health monitoring solutions for visionaries and researchers. Biostrap's technology captures clinical-grade, continuous, high-fidelity PPG data for analysis of overall health and well-being. Built with convenience, efficiency, and security in mind, Biostrap translates complex biometric signals into customized insights, dashboards, and mobile applications to meet clients' needs. The Biostrap experience is fully configurable and API and Bluetooth SDK integration options are available upon request. For more information, visit www.biostrap.com or connect with Biostrap on LinkedIn .

