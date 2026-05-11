LabGenomics Unifies QDx and IMD Under One Brand

Integration strengthens diagnostic capabilities across pathology and molecular testing

EDISON, N.J., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LabGenomics, a national diagnostics company specializing in advanced anatomical pathology and molecular testing, today announced that QDx Pathology Services (QDx) and Integrated Molecular Diagnostics (IMD) has transitioned to the LabGenomics brand, bringing both organizations together under one unified name.

This strategic move reflects continued consolidation within the diagnostics industry as organizations align pathology and molecular testing capabilities to better support evolving clinical needs. By combining QDx and IMD under one brand, LabGenomics is aligning services, expertise, and infrastructure to create a more comprehensive experience for healthcare providers.

The integration is designed to be seamless. The high standards of quality, responsiveness, and support associated with QDx and IMD will continue uninterrupted. Clients will continue working with the teams and resources they know, with no changes to day-to-day service or workflows, now supported by the broader capabilities of LabGenomics.

"This brings our organizations together under one identity that reflects both where we are today and where we are headed," said Stephen E. Cook, CEO of QDx and IMD. "For our clients, the value lies in a stronger, more connected platform which expands our capabilities we deliver, while maintaining the service experience they know and trust."

LabGenomics offers a comprehensive range of diagnostic services across anatomical pathology and advanced molecular testing. Capabilities include surgical pathology supported by subspecialty expertise, including, gastroenterology, urology, dermatopathology, cytology, women's health, immunohistochemistry (IHC) and biomarker testing, flow cytometry, cytogenetics and chromosomal analysis, Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), PCR and RT-PCR assays, next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels, and infectious disease testing. These services provide healthcare providers with access to a broader spectrum of diagnostic insight through a single, coordinated laboratory partner.

"At LabGenomics, our priority remains delivering accurate, timely diagnostic results," said Reema Jaffar, MD, Chief Medical Officer. "As we move forward under one brand, we continue to provide the clinical support and responsiveness our clients and patients depend on."

About LabGenomics

LabGenomics is a national diagnostics laboratory providing advanced pathology and molecular testing services to physicians, clinics, hospitals, and healthcare providers. The company integrates anatomical pathology with advanced molecular diagnostics, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), oncology testing, flow cytometry, and PCR-based testing, to deliver accurate, timely, and clinically actionable insights that support patient care and treatment decisions.

SOURCE LabGenomics