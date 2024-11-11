Labiaplasty Center of New Jersey Announces Two New Locations: Englewood and Newark

WAYNE, N.J., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labiaplasty Center of New Jersey, a leading surgical cosmetic gynecology practice spearheaded by board certified gynecologist Peter Balazs, MD, FACOG, proudly announces the opening of two new locations in New Jersey (Englewood and Newark), to assist in the demand for the center's cutting-edge aesthetic services. These new facilities offer an unparalleled suite of innovative solutions to address a wide spectrum of feminine aesthetic concerns, all within a luxurious and private setting.

"We are delighted to introduce our new specialized centers, meticulously designed to provide women with the most advanced and effective treatments available. Our mission is to empower women to feel confident and beautiful in their own bodies by offering personalized care and revolutionary procedures in a welcoming and discreet environment," stated Dr. Balazs.

The new center focus on both surgical and non-surgical solutions for female intimate areas, including:

Vaginoplasty: This procedure helps restore vaginal tightness and improve muscle tone, enhancing sensation and addressing concerns related to childbirth or aging. Both surgical and non-surgical options are available, tailored to individual needs.

Labiaplasty: This procedure addresses concerns about the size or appearance of the labia minora, creating a more symmetrical and aesthetically pleasing look.

Labial Puffing & Mons Pubis Reduction: These procedures rejuvenate the appearance of the external genitalia, enhancing volume and contour for a more youthful look.

Intimate Lightening: This treatment safely and effectively reduces pigmentation in intimate areas, restoring a more even skin tone.

Scar Revision & Vulvar Lesion Removal: These procedures address the aesthetic and physical discomfort caused by scars or lesions in the intimate area.

Morpheus8: This advanced fractional radiofrequency microneedling device stimulates collagen production and tissue remodeling, improving skin tone, texture, and tightness in the intimate area. Morpheus8 can be combined with exosomes (potent growth factors) and PRP (platelet-rich plasma) for enhanced rejuvenation and tissue regeneration.

Radiofrequency: This non-invasive treatment utilizes radiofrequency energy to tighten and tone vaginal tissues, improving laxity and enhancing sexual function.

The two new centers are comprised of teams of highly skilled and experienced medical professionals and are dedicated to providing personalized care and achieving the best possible outcomes for each patient. With a focus on patient education and comfort, the center offers a confidential and supportive environment where women can feel at ease discussing their concerns and goals.

For more information or a complimentary consultation please feel free to contact us:

Labiaplasty Center of Newark

243 Chestnut St

3rd Floor. Suite C

Newark, NJ 07105

(973) 791-6729



Labiaplasty Center of Englewood

200 Grand Ave, Suite 201-B

Englewood, NJ 07631

(551) 379-0215

