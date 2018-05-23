LabKey and Linguamatics Partner to Extract Clinical Insights from Big Data in Healthcare

CAMBRIDGE, England and SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Linguamatics, the leading natural language processing (NLP) text analytics provider, and LabKey, a provider of bioinformatics data management solutions, today announced an integrated solution designed to streamline the extraction and curation of valuable insights from large volumes of unstructured clinical notes and reports.

With Linguamatics NLP engine I2E, healthcare and life sciences teams can significantly reduce the manual processes involved in information analysis and extraction. When integrated with LabKey Server's document processing pipeline and curation user interface (UI), the combined solution provides an end-to-end pathway for unstructured data from acquisition to analysis.

"Our partnership with LabKey empowers healthcare teams to achieve high accuracy data extraction in a wide variety of use cases," said Simon Beaulah, senior director, healthcare at Linguamatics. "Customers can speed extraction of EHR data into cancer registries and clinical data warehouses; reduce the manual burden associated with clinical study review; and rapidly extract relevant population health data and quality metrics to improve business critical HEDIS quality metrics reporting and patient outcomes."

The LabKey and Linguamatics relationship is based on collaborative work with the NCI's Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program. This project has resulted in an NLP pipeline that automates the annotation and review of pathology reports to build a large, gold standard for machine-learning training.

"Combining LabKey's processing pipeline, workflow, and curation UI with Linguamatics' NLP capabilities provides a complete solution for organizations that need to extract valuable information from large volumes of unstructured clinical data," explained Adam Rauch, vice president of product management at LabKey. "This integrated system empowers abstractors and reviewers with the technologies they need to accelerate the extraction process from end-to-end."

About Linguamatics

Linguamatics transforms unstructured big data into big insights to advance human health and wellbeing. A world leader in deploying innovative natural language processing (NLP)-based text mining for high-value knowledge discovery and decision support, Linguamatics' solutions are used by top commercial, academic and government organizations, including 18 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and leading US healthcare organizations.

Linguamatics I2E is used to mine a wide variety of text resources, such as scientific literature, patents, Electronic Health Records (EHRs), clinical trials data, news feeds, social media and proprietary content. I2E can be deployed as an in-house enterprise system, or as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on the cloud.

About LabKey

LabKey provides software solutions to help teams overcome the data management and workflow challenges faced in today's biomedical research environment. LabKey works hand-in-hand with clients to understand the complex needs of modern labs and develop flexible, scalable, extensible systems to address them.

