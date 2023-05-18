Laboon Alliance Surpasses 10,000 Community Members and achieves $7.5 million worth of NFT holdings

News provided by

Laboon Alliance

18 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • Laboon Alliance, a social commerce NFT co-purchase platform based on On-Chain NFT purchase history data
  • Providing more than $50,000 worth of event prizes monthly

SEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboon Alliance made an internal announcement on May 17th, sharing exciting news. They have now achieved two significant milestones: a community exceeding 10,000 members and a remarkable NFT value held by members surpassing $7.5 million. Laboon Alliance operates as a collaborative purchasing platform and a social commerce NFT platform, leveraging on-chain NFT purchase history data. What sets it apart is its direct involvement and support from NFT whales—esteemed long-term holders of valuable blue-chip NFTs—who actively participate in and contribute to the community platform.

To commemorate the achievements, Mark Lee, CEO of Laboon Alliance, has unveiled an exciting plan. The organization will be hosting a series of monthly events, offering a remarkable prize pool exceeding $50,000. This initiative not only serves as a testament to the rapid expansion of the Laboon Alliance community but also embodies the company's dedication to providing enhanced advantages to its esteemed blue-chip NFT clientele. Through these curated events, Laboon Alliance aims to transform its vision into reality by delivering tangible benefits and valuable experiences to its valued community members.

Mark Lee articulated the vision of Laboon Alliance by stating, "Our vision is to empower NFT whales, who are long-term holders of esteemed blue-chip NFTs, by facilitating their access to well-deserved rights and benefits as customers and enthusiastic supporters of the NFT ecosystem."

Within a mere one and a half months since its launch on March 30, 2023, Laboon Alliance has achieved an impressive milestone. The fact that the service has been operating smoothly without significant issues is a testament to its stability. With over 10,000 users actively utilizing the platform, key systems such as NFT holdings and reward systems based on wallet information have been functioning effectively. Notably, the recruited users boast an average NFT holding value exceeding $1,000, underscoring their considerable purchasing power.

Laboon Alliance brings together a remarkable team of co-founders and C-level executives from PlayDapp, DeSpread, and GameMaster, all of whom have played pivotal roles in prominent Web3.0 ventures. With their extensive background spanning over five years in blockchain technology, advertising media services, and development operations, this accomplished group is primed to offer exceptional services to their customers. By leveraging their collective expertise, Laboon Alliance is poised to further strengthen its position as a cutting-edge blockchain-powered social commerce platform.

Service Page: https://laboon.space
Discord: https://discord.gg/laboonspace
Twitter: Twitter.com/laboonsocial

SOURCE Laboon Alliance

