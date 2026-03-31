Labor & Employment Law Firm Zakay Law Group, APLC Files a Class Action Against Capitol Truck Lines Alleging Failure to Provide Wages When Due

Los Angeles, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawsuit alleges Capitol Truck Lines violated the California Labor Code by failing to provide its employees with meal and rest periods.

The Los Angeles labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC, filed a class action complaint against Capitol Truck Lines Inc. ("Capitol Truck Lines"), for allegedly failing to provide meal and rest breaks. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CUB01037, is currently pending in the Kern County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, Capitol Truck Lines allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum wages; (2) provide accurate itemized wage statements; (3) provide wages when due; and (4) reimburse for required business expenses.

California Labor Code Section 226 requires an employer to furnish its employees an accurate itemized wage statement in writing showing (1) gross wages earned, (2) total hours worked, (3) the number of piece-rate units earned and any applicable piece-rate, (4) all deductions, (5) net wages earned, (6) the inclusive dates of the period for which the employee is paid, (7) the name of the employee and only the last four digits of the employee's social security number or an employee identification number other than a social security number, (8) the name and address of the legal entity that is the employer and, (9) all applicable hourly rates in effect during the pay period and the corresponding number of hours worked at each hourly rate by the employee. Capitol Truck Lines allegedly failed to provide its employees with accurate itemized wage statements that complied with all the requirements of California Labor Code Section 226.

If you would like to know more about the Capitol Truck Lines lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.

Zakay Law Group, APLC is a labor and employment law firm located in California that dedicates its practice to fighting for employees who have been wronged by their employers due to unfair employment practices. Contact one of their attorneys today if you need help with workplace issues regarding wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.

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SOURCE Zakay Law Group, APC