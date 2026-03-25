Labor & Employment Law Firm Zakay Law Group, APLC Files a Class Action Against Horizon Aviation and Matrix Aviation, Alleging Failure to Provide Meal and Rest Breaks

The lawsuit alleges Horizon Aviation and Matrix Aviation violated the California Labor Code by failing to pay its employees for all time worked.

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC, filed a class action complaint against Horizon Aviation Services, Inc. and Matrix Aviation Services, Inc. (collectively, "Horizon Aviation and Matrix Aviation"), for allegedly failing to provide employees with timely, off-duty meal and rest periods. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 26STCV06970, is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, Horizon Aviation and Matrix Aviation allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226, 226.7, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum wages; (2) pay overtime wages; (3) provide required meal and rest periods; (4) provide accurate itemized wage statements; (5) pay wages when due; and (6) reimburse employees for required expenses.

Under California law, every employer shall pay to each employee, on the established payday for the period involved, not less than the applicable minimum wage for all hours worked in the payroll period, whether the remuneration is measured by time, piece, commission, or otherwise. Hours worked is defined in the applicable Wage Order as "the time during which an employee is subject to the control of an employer and includes all the time an employee is suffered or permitted to work, whether or not required to do so." Horizon Aviation and Matrix Aviation allegedly required its employees to perform work before and after their scheduled shifts, as well as during their off-duty meal breaks. The lawsuit alleges Horizon Aviation and Matrix Aviation failed to compensate its employees for any of the time spent under the employer's control while working off-the-clock. As such, Horizon Aviation and Matrix Aviation allegedly failed to pay its employees the applicable minimum wage for all hours worked in a payroll period.

If you would like to know more about the Horizon Aviation and Matrix Aviation lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.

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Zakay Law Group, APLC is a labor and employment law firm located in California that dedicates its practice to fighting for employees who have been wronged by their employers due to unfair employment practices. Contact one of their attorneys today if you need help with workplace issues regarding wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.

SOURCE Zakay Law Group, APC