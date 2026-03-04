Labor & Employment Law Firm Zakay Law Group, APLC Files a Class Action Against Mission Bay Chevrolet & Volkswagen and Sedano Lincoln & Ford, Alleging Failure to Provide Meal and Rest Breaks

The lawsuit alleges Mission Bay Chevrolet & Volkswagen and Sedano Lincoln & Ford, violated the California Labor Code by failing to provide its employees with meal and rest periods.

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego employment law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC filed a class action complaint against City Chevrolet of San Diego dba Mission Bay Chevrolet, Mission Bay Motors, Inc. dba Mission Bay Volkswagen, Sedano Auto Group, Inc., Sedano Lincoln of LM, Inc., Sedano Ford of LM, Inc., and Circle Motors, Inc. (hereinafter, collectively, "Mission Bay Chevrolet & Volkswagen and Sedano Lincoln & Ford"), which operates car dealerships including Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Lincoln and Ford, for failure to provide compensation for all hours worked. The Mission Bay Chevrolet & Volkswagen and Sedano Lincoln & Ford class action lawsuit, Case No. 26CU005898C, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

The lawsuit is brought on behalf of all individuals who are or previously were employed by Mission Bay Chevrolet & Volkswagen and Sedano Lincoln & Ford as non-exempt, exempt, piece-rate based, and/or commission-based employees in California from February 3, 2022 to the present. Some of these Mission Bay Chevrolet & Volkswagen and Sedano Lincoln & Ford employees were allegedly entitled to separate hourly compensation for time spent performing all non-sales related tasks directed by Mission Bay Chevrolet & Volkswagen and Sedano Lincoln & Ford during their work shifts and are entitled to one hour of pay for their rest periods.

According to the lawsuit, Mission Bay Chevrolet & Volkswagen and Sedano Lincoln & Ford allegedly engaged in unfair competition in violation of California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 206.5, 226.7, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198 & 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum and overtime wages; (2) provide meal and rest periods; (3) provide accurate itemized wage statements; (4) provide wages when due; and (5) reimburse employees for required expenses.

If you would like to know more about the Mission Bay Chevrolet & Volkswagen and Sedano Lincoln & Ford lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.

Zakay Law Group, APLC is an employment and labor law firm with offices located in California that dedicates its practice to helping employees and consumers fight back against employers and corporations for unfair employment practices. If you need help with collecting unpaid wages, wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and other unlawful workplace conduct, contact one of their attorneys today.

