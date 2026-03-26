Labor & Employment Law Firm Zakay Law Group, APLC Files a Class Action Against Rockstar Limo Lounge and Sterling Transportation, Alleging Failure to Provide Meal and Rest Breaks

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sacramento labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC, filed a class action complaint against Rockstar Limo Lounge, LLC dba Sterling Transportation (hereinafter, "Rockstar Limo Lounge and Sterling Transportation"), for allegedly failing to provide meal and rest breaks. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 26CV003703, is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.pdf).

According to the lawsuit, Rockstar Limo Lounge and Sterling Transportation, allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226.7, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, 1198.5 and 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum wages; (2) pay overtime wages; (3) provide required meal and rest periods; (4) provide accurate itemized wage statements; (5) provide wages when due; and (6) reimburse for required business expenses.

As a result of their rigorous work schedules, Rockstar Limo Lounge and Sterling Transportation's employees were allegedly unable to take off duty meal breaks and were not fully relieved of duty for meal periods. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges employees were from time to time interrupted during their off-duty meal breaks to complete tasks for Rockstar Limo Lounge and Sterling Transportation. Employees were allegedly required to perform work as ordered by Rockstar Limo Lounge and Sterling Transportation for more than five (5) hours during a shift without receiving an off-duty meal break. Further, the lawsuit alleges Rockstar Limo Lounge and Sterling Transportation failed to provide employees with a second off-duty meal period each workday in which these employees were required by Rockstar Limo Lounge and Sterling Transportation to work ten (10) hours of work. The policy of Rockstar Limo Lounge and Sterling Transportation allegedly caused employees to remain on-call and on duty during what was supposed to be their off-duty meal periods. Employees therefore allegedly forfeited meal breaks without additional compensation and in accordance with the strict corporate policy and practice of Rockstar Limo Lounge and Sterling Transportation.

If you would like to know more about the Rockstar Limo Lounge and Sterling Transportation lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.

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Zakay Law Group, APLC is a labor and employment law firm located in California that dedicates its practice to fighting for employees who have been wronged by their employers due to unfair employment practices. Contact one of their attorneys today if you need help with workplace issues regarding wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.

SOURCE Zakay Law Group, APC