Labor & Employment Law Firm Zakay Law Group, APLC Files a Class Action Against Screw Conveyor Corporation, Alleging Failure to Provide Meal and Rest Breaks

The lawsuit alleges Screw Conveyor Corporation violated the California Labor Code by failing to provide its employees with meal and rest periods.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC, filed a class action complaint against Screw Conveyor Pacific Corporation and Screw Conveyor Corporation (collectively, "Screw Conveyor Corporation"),for allegedly failing to provide meal and rest breaks. The class action lawsuit, Case No. VCU332372, is currently pending in the Tulare County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, Screw Conveyor Corporation allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226.7, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, 1198.5 and 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum wages; (2) pay overtime wages; (3) provide required meal and rest periods; (4) provide accurate itemized wage statements; (5) provide wages when due; (6) reimburse for required business expenses; and (7) permit inspection of employee records.

As a result of their rigorous work schedules, Screw Conveyor Corporation's employees were allegedly unable to take off duty meal breaks and were not fully relieved of duty for meal periods. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges employees were from time to time interrupted during their off-duty meal breaks to complete tasks for Screw Conveyor Corporation. Employees were allegedly required to perform work as ordered by Screw Conveyor Corporation for more than five (5) hours during a shift without receiving an off-duty meal break. Further, the lawsuit alleges Screw Conveyor Corporation failed to provide employees with a second off-duty meal period each workday in which these employees were required by Screw Conveyor Corporation to work ten (10) hours of work. The policy of Screw Conveyor Corporation allegedly caused employees to remain on-call and on duty during what was supposed to be their off-duty meal periods. Employees therefore allegedly forfeited meal breaks without additional compensation and in accordance with the strict corporate policy and practice of Screw Conveyor Corporation.

If you would like to know more about the Screw Conveyor Corporation lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.

Zakay Law Group, APLC is a labor and employment law firm located in California that dedicates its practice to fighting for employees who have been wronged by their employers due to unfair employment practices. Contact one of their attorneys today if you need help with workplace issues regarding wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.

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SOURCE Zakay Law Group, APC