Labor & Employment Law Firms Zakay Law Group APLC & JCL Law Firm APC File Representative Action Lawsuit Against La Mesa Healthcare Center, Alleging Failure to Pay Overtime Wages

The lawsuit alleges La Mesa Healthcare Center violated the California Labor Code by failing to provide all wages due.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a representative action complaint against Elm Holdings, LLC (hereinafter, " La Mesa Healthcare Center"). The representative action complaint alleges La Mesa Healthcare Center allegedly failed to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The La Mesa Healthcare Center's representative action lawsuit, Case No. 25CU032683C, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, La Mesa Healthcare Center allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226, 226.7, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum wages; (2) pay overtime wages; (3) provide required meal and rest periods; (4) provide accurate itemized wage statements; (5) pay wages when due; and (6) reimburse for required business expenses.

California Labor Code Section 226 requires an employer to furnish its employees an accurate itemized wage statement in writing showing (1) gross wages earned, (2) total hours worked, (3) the number of piece-rate units earned and any applicable piece-rate, (4) all deductions, (5) net wages earned, (6) the inclusive dates of the period for which the employee is paid, (7) the name of the employee and only the last four digits of the employee's social security number or an employee identification number other than a social security number, (8) the name and address of the legal entity that is the employer and, (9) all applicable hourly rates in effect during the pay period and the corresponding number of hours worked at each hourly rate by the employee. La Mesa Healthcare Center allegedly failed to provide its employees with accurate itemized wage statements that complied with all the requirements of California Labor Code Section 226.

If you would like to know more about the La Mesa Healthcare Center lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.

Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC are labor and employment law firms with offices located in California that dedicate their practices to fighting for employees who have been wronged by their employers due to unfair employment practices. Contact one of their attorneys today if you need help with workplace issues regarding wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.

-THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT (Rules Prof. Conduct, rule 7.2)-

SOURCE Zakay Law Group, APC