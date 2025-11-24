Labor & Employment Law Firms Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm APC File Class Action Against Frontwave Credit Union, Alleging Failure to Provide Meal and Rest Breaks

The lawsuit alleges Frontwave Credit Union violated the California Labor Code by failing to provide its employees with meal and rest periods.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Frontwave Credit Union, for allegedly failing to provide meal and rest breaks. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CU056768N, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, Frontwave Credit Union allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226.7, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, 1198.5 and 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum wages; (2) pay overtime wages; (3) provide required meal and rest periods; (4) provide accurate itemized wage statements; (5) provide wages when due; and (6) reimburse for required business expenses.

As a result of their rigorous work schedules, Frontwave Credit Union employees were allegedly unable to take off duty meal breaks and were not fully relieved of duty for meal periods. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges employees were from time to time interrupted during their off-duty meal breaks to complete tasks for Frontwave Credit Union. Employees were allegedly required to perform work as ordered by Frontwave Credit Union for more than five (5) hours during a shift without receiving an off-duty meal break. Further, the lawsuit alleges Frontwave Credit Union failed to provide employees with a second off-duty meal period each workday in which these employees were required by Frontwave Credit Union to work ten (10) hours of work. The policy of Frontwave Credit Union allegedly caused employees to remain on-call and on duty during what was supposed to be their off-duty meal periods. Employees therefore allegedly forfeited meal breaks without additional compensation and in accordance with the strict corporate policy and practice of Frontwave Credit Union.

If you would like to know more about the Frontwave Credit Union lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.

Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC are labor and employment law firms with offices located in California that dedicate their practices to fighting for employees who have been wronged by their employers due to unfair employment practices. Contact one of their attorneys today if you need help with workplace issues regarding wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.

-THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT (Rules Prof. Conduct, rule 7.2)-

SOURCE Zakay Law Group, APC