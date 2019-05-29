Labor & Employment Litigator Eric Su Joins Crowell & Moring’s New York Office

Su will oversee government investigations and class and collective action litigation involving alleged violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, Davis Bacon Act, and other federal and state wage-and-hour laws. He joins the firm from FordHarrison LLP, where he was the managing partner of its New York office and co-chair of its Construction Practice Group.

"Eric is a distinguished New York labor and employment lawyer," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "He is a strong complement to our world class ability to offer sophisticated solutions to clients, particularly with respect to litigation matters, and he will be a fantastic asset to our robust and growing presence in New York City."

Su handles investigations by federal and state labor departments, law enforcement, and municipal agencies concerning wage-and-hour issues, including compliance with the Davis-Bacon Act, Service Contract Act, and state "little Davis Bacon" and other similar laws such as the New York Real Property Tax Law 421-a, and the New York Wage Parity Act. He counsels clients in all facets of workplace issues, including compliance with wage-and-hour and EEO requirements, employment and separation agreements, and day-to-day personnel matters. He is a Certified Fraud Examiner and is one of the most senior Mandarin-speaking management-side labor and employment litigators in the country.

"Eric handles a wide range of employment matters for companies in the hospitality, construction, retail, security services, and healthcare industries, and he has a substantial practice representing private equity funds and their portfolio companies," said Kris D. Meade, chair of Crowell & Moring's Labor & Employment Group. "He adds value to our regulatory and litigation teams, which have always been strong. His unique profile and background opens doors to the growing Chinese business community in the U.S. as well as more cross-border work in Asia. We look forward to his many contributions."

Su is the latest of a spate of strategic hires in the New York office within the last 18 months. Cybersecurity and data privacy partner Jarno Vanto and advertising litigation partner Holly Melton joined the office following the launch of the New York Health Care practice, which included the arrival of a nine lawyer team led by partners Paul Mourning, Stephanie Marcantonio, Kathy Hirata Chin, and Brian McGovern. Other recent laterals include Brian Paul Gearing, Ph.D., partner in the Intellectual Property Group; Paul Freeman, senior counsel in the Environment and Natural Resources and Government Contracts groups; and former federal prosecutor and First Assistant Attorney General of New Jersey, Rebecca Ricigliano, partner in the White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement group.

Su frequently participates in industry and regulatory-agency speaking engagements alongside federal and state labor department investigators, where he advises business owners and their accountants on how to navigate the requirements of labor and employment laws and regulations and handling and resolving government investigations.

"Our strategy in New York is to double down on the firm's regulatory and litigation strengths and foster top-tier practices in traditional New York specialties like insurance, M&A, real estate, employment, tax, and bankruptcy," said Glen G. McGorty, managing partner of Crowell & Moring's New York office. "Eric is an exceptionally talented lawyer who lands right in our wheelhouse. We know he will be a great fit culturally – considerate, collaborative, and genuine. We are delighted to welcome him to the office."

Born in Taiwan, Su earned his bachelor's degree in history and international relations at Johns Hopkins University, his master's degree in international relations at The London School of Economics and Political Science, and his law degree at Vanderbilt University Law School.

"I was attracted to Crowell & Moring because of its growing international presence and the opportunity to work with the firm's preeminent Labor & Employment and Government Contracts groups," said Su. "I've followed the firm's expanding presence in New York with great interest, and I am excited to contribute to its further growth and success."

