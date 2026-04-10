Labor and Community Leaders Kick-Off Oakland's Yes on Measure E Campaign to Protect Essential Services & Keep Fire Stations Open

OAKLAND, Calif., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakland labor including IFPTE Local 21, Oakland Firefighters, SEIU Local 1021, Alameda Labor Council and community leaders will kick-off the Yes on Measure E campaign this Saturday with a citywide canvassing launch to keep fire stations open and protect our essential services.

Nearly 30,000 Oakland voters signed petitions in just eleven weeks to place the citizen-led Measure E – the Oakland Public Safety, Cleanliness, and Community Accountability Act of 2026 – on the June ballot.

Yes on E

Jose Sanchez, an Oakland Firefighter said, "Oakland Firefighters proudly support Measure E because it will keep our fire stations open and prevent 911 emergency response times from increasing, while lowering taxes for a majority of Oakland homeowners. When an emergency happens, seconds matter. Measure E protects our critical community and fire services."

"Measure E is on the ballot because tens of thousands of Oaklanders came together around a simple truth: our community relies on our essential services to keep neighborhoods safe and address our quality of life," said Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee. "I'm proud to stand with our labor, business, and community leaders in support of Measure E to ensure consistent funding for services that keep our city safe, clean, and healthy, while keeping Oakland on the move!"

"As a 911 dispatcher, I see how much Oaklanders are counting on us in an emergency. Measure E will help maintain emergency response, while being accountable to Oaklanders with strong accountability provisions, including public spending disclosure, independent audits, and citizen oversight. We'll be out in the community talking to Oaklanders about what's at stake," said Antoinette Blue, an Oakland 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatcher.

What: YES on Measure E Canvassing Kickoff

When: Saturday, April 11 at 9:00 AM

Where: Outside of Jack London Fire Station No. 2 - 47 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94607

Who: Local elected officials, community members, and the union members of Oakland Firefighters - IAF Local 55, IFPTE Local 21, SEIU Local 1021, and Alameda Labor Council.

Visuals: Coalition members with signs, in union shirts

Speakers will be available for interviews before and after the program.

SOURCE IFPTE Local 21