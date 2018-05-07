Labor and Employment Expert Dr. Chester Hanvey Publishes Definitive New Guide to Wage and Hour Legal Compliance

Wage and hour legal compliance is impacted by numerous sources, such as the Fair Labor Standards Act, state and local laws, guidance from government enforcement agencies and court decisions. Yet, existing academic literature covering these issues is relatively sparse. Dr. Hanvey's new book serves as a comprehensive reference guide on the methods and analyses to evaluate wage and hour legal issues.

Wage and Hour Law: Guide to Methods and Analysis is intended to provide an authoritative resource for students, human resources professionals, external consultants, labor economists and experts retained in litigation. A clear and understandable overview of the legal context, along with methods for data collection and analysis to measure and evaluate compliance pertaining to commonly litigated disputes, Wage and Hour Law: Guide to Methods and Analysis covers:

Trends in wage and hour litigation

Applicable data collection methods for evaluating wage and hour compliance

Assessing employment status

Strategies to measure and prevent off-the-clock work

Factors that impact meal and rest break compliance

Stages of a class-action lawsuit

Statistical sampling and analyses

Understanding and analyzing pay equity

Elizabeth Arnold, Director with BRG who co-authored chapters in the book about employment classification and suitable seating, said "There isn't another book with the level of comprehensiveness and expertise available. Wage and Hour Law: Guide to Methods and Analysis is a useful resource for not only those new to the field, but also expert consultants and litigators looking to develop strategies to evaluate wage and hour law compliance. We are confident that it will act as a springboard for further research in this increasingly relevant legal area."

Published by Springer International Publishing AG, Wage and Hour Law: Guide to Methods and Analysis is now available in print and eBook formats.

