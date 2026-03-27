Labor and Employment Firm Zakay Law Group APLC Files A Class Action Lawsuit Against Van De Pol Enterprises, Fuel Delivery Services and Silver State Petroleum Alleging Failure to Pay All Wages Due

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawsuit alleges Van De Pol Enterprises, Fuel Delivery Services and Silver State Petroleum violated the California Labor Code by failing to pay its employees for all time worked.

The Sacramento labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC, filed a class action complaint against Van De Pol Enterprises, Inc., Fuel Delivery Services, Inc. and Silver State Petroleum, Inc. (collectively, "Van De Pol Enterprises, Fuel Delivery Services and Silver State Petroleum") for allegedly failing to provide meal and rest breaks. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 26CV004847, is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, Van De Pol Enterprises, Fuel Delivery Services and Silver State Petroleum allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226.7, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, 1198.5 and 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum wages; (2) pay overtime wages; (3) provide required meal and rest periods; (4) provide accurate itemized wage statements; (5) provide wages when due; (6) reimburse for required business expenses; and (7) permit inspection of employee records.

As a result of their rigorous work schedules, Van De Pol Enterprises, Fuel Delivery Services and Silver State Petroleum's employees were allegedly unable to take off duty rest breaks and were not fully relieved of duty for rest periods. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges employees were required from time-to-time to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods as a result of their overburdened work requirements and inadequate staffing. Further, the lawsuit alleges these employees were denied their first rest periods of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of at least two (2) to four (4) hours from time to time, a first and second rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of between six (6) and eight (8) hours from time to time, and a first, second and third rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of ten (10) hours or more from time to time. Additionally, Van De Pol Enterprises, Fuel Delivery Services and Silver State Petroleum's employees were also allegedly not provided with one-hour wages in lieu thereof. As a result of their allegedly rigorous work schedules and inadequate staffing, Van De Pol Enterprises, Fuel Delivery Services and Silver State Petroleum's employees were from time to time allegedly denied their proper rest periods by Van De Pol Enterprises, Fuel Delivery Services and Silver State Petroleum.

If you would like to know more about the Van De Pol Enterprises, Fuel Delivery Services and Silver State Petroleum lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.

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Zakay Law Group, APLC is a labor and employment law firm located in California that dedicates its practice to fighting for employees who have been wronged by their employers due to unfair employment practices. Contact one of their attorneys today if you need help with workplace issues regarding wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.

SOURCE Zakay Law Group, APC