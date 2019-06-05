Labor, Business, Public Safety, Seniors, Environment, Taxpayers and Community Groups Encouraged by the SB 901 Commission Draft Report

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Action for Wildfire Resiliency (coalition) today attended the Assembly Utilities and Energy Committee hearing to encourage quick consideration of and actions on key recommendations in the SB 901 Commission on Catastrophic Wildfire Cost and Recovery Report (Report). Among the recommendations in the Report, which align with coalition policy principles, include the need to establish clear rules and accountability for costs allocation and the establishment of a wildfire fund to help victims rebuild.

Here is what some Action of Wildfire Resiliency members said in response to the Report:

"The Congress of California Seniors is encouraged by the recommendations the Commission put forward to confront the state's growing wildfire challenges. The Commission rightly recommends multiple policy reforms to promote wildfire mitigation efforts, establish better standards for allocating wildfire costs, and creating a wildfire victims fund. Our particular interest are those recommendations that will help protect customers, especially vulnerable populations and those seniors living on fixed incomes, from the compounding societal costs of wildfires that will only grow more severe if these issues are not addressed. We encourage the Legislature and Governor Newsom to give the Commission's recommendations serious consideration and hope they take swift action before another devastating wildfire season is upon us."

- Gary Passmore, President, Congress of California Seniors

"The Commission's on Catastrophic Wildfire Cost and Recovery's report includes recommendations that will help promote more equitable distribution of wildfire costs by establishing clear rules and accountability for when fires do occur and a specific fund for wildfire victims. If these difficult issues are not addressed, the status quo will continue to have a chilling effect on the state's investor-owned utilities, raise the cost of capital for infrastructure investments, and put considerable upward pressure on energy rates for the business community. It is critical that state leaders act quickly to stabilize California's energy marketplace and position our economy for continued growth."

- Maria S. Salinas, President & CEO, Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce

"Climate Resolve was pleased to see recommendations in the report that will substantially help safeguard Californians from climate change-fueled wildfires. I think the Commission struck the right balance of holding utilities accountable, along with promoting prevention policies that will help stem fire disasters. The creation of a wildfire victims fund and methods to more equitably socialize wildfire costs are also important."

- Jonathan Parfrey, Executive Director, Climate Resolve

"We need a comprehensive approach that includes enhanced prevention efforts, more resources for first responders and clear, predictable rules to apportion costs when these catastrophic events do occur, so communities have sufficient resources to rebuild."

- Patrick Lavin Business Manager/Financial Secretary, IBEW #47

"The draft report issued last week by the Commission on Catastrophic Wildfire Cost and Recovery highlights critical policy areas that must be urgently addressed by lawmakers as the state enters the peak of wildfire season. To protect California consumers and businesses, and stabilize a vital economic engine, the legislature should act quickly to re-establish investor confidence with California's energy market."

- Alicia Berhow, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Orange County Business Council

"These are not easy issues, but legislative inaction on the state's wildfire crises could end up costing California families and businesses far more."

- Pat Fong Kushida, President & CEO, California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce

Action for Wildfire Resiliency supports:

Enhanced prevention with clear accountability

Increased investment in emergency response and preparedness

Adequate investment in skilled workers, and

A fiscally responsible approach to recovery—establishment of a Wildfire Recovery Fund

