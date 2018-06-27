Labor Commissioner Launches Online Registration for Janitorial Service Providers

Under the Property Service Workers Protection Act, signed by Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. in 2016, every provider of janitorial services with one or more employees and one or more janitorial workers must register with the Labor Commissioner's Office and renew every year. Janitorial employers who fail to register by October 1 may be subject to a civil fine, as will any person or entity who contracts with a janitorial employer lacking valid registration.

"The online registration tool will make it easy for janitorial employers to comply with the law, and will help us to hold accountable businesses in the underground economy that underpay their workers and evade labor laws," said Labor Commissioner Julie A. Su. "The registration requirement is another tool for property owners to distinguish law-abiding contractors from wage thieves and to protect honest businesses from unfair competition."

Janitorial employers are also required to provide employees with sexual harassment prevention training once every two years beginning January 1, 2019.

The Labor Commissioner's Office has posted a registration search tool that shows whether employers and contractors are properly registered, as well as FAQs.

For more information, call the Licensing and Registration Unit at (510) 879-8333 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email dlsejanitorial@dir.ca.gov

The Division of Labor Standards Enforcement, or the Labor Commissioner's Office, is the division within the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) with wide-ranging enforcement responsibilities including adjudicating wage claims, inspecting workplaces for wage and hour violations, investigating retaliation complaints and educating the public on labor laws.

Employees with work-related questions or complaints may contact DIR's Call Center in English or Spanish at 844-LABOR-DIR (844-522-6734).

The California Department of Industrial Relations, established in 1927, protects and improves the health, safety, and economic well-being of over 18 million wage earners, and helps their employers comply with state labor laws.

