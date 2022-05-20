Labor Connect Fights National Police Officer Shortage with 'Connect Blue' Virtual Hiring Events for State Police Departments

MARTINSBURG, W. Va., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know thousands of police officers left a career in law enforcement in 2021? Unfortunately, this alarming trend leaves many jurisdictions understaffed, and one recruitment industry giant is stemming the tide. Introducing: The Connect Blue initiative by Labor Connect. This inventive outreach measure connects potential candidates with openings in districts all over the country. Connect Blue's 2-day virtual events draws potential applicants from within that state with a heavy marketing campaign targeting talent on well-traveled hiring platforms such as Indeed, Ziprecruiter, Monster.com, LinkedIn, JobfairsIn.com, and Eventbrite.com. Marketing for each virtual event is limited to the region. Connect Blue is kicking off by hosting a series of virtual hiring events specifically for state police departments. Labor Connects goal is to host a virtual hiring event for the state police department of all 50 states by the beginning of 2023.

Connect Blue

Labor Connect is a one-stop-shop for networking and a customized talent search. The recruitment specialists at Labor Connect have one goal in mind – to match vetted job seekers with their perfect fit. The company, founded in 2019, employs a proactive approach to this competitive job market. The brainchild of problem-solver Jonathan Workman, Labor Connect, is a top-tier recruiting technology company.

The team at Labor Connect knows the need for professional law enforcement officers is never direr than today, with states reporting an 18 percent uptick in resignations amid recent national tensions. Others show an alarming rate of retirements, with some agencies reporting a 45 % increase in the past few years. Through the intensive recruiting practices at Labor Connect, the successful virtual events attract the perfect candidates for hire. The Labor Connect professionals are available throughout the year to connect seasoned law professionals and new cadets to openings. Agencies from the Mountain State to the Evergreen State are calling on Labor Connect to fill their vacancies.

The well-publicized Connect Blue virtual hiring events will take place in the following cities:

July 19th - West Virginia State Police Virtual Hiring Event

- State Police Virtual Hiring Event August 2nd - Michigan State Police Virtual Hiring Event

- State Police Virtual Hiring Event August 16th - Pennsylvania State Police Virtual Hiring Event

- State Police Virtual Hiring Event September 6th - Washington State Police Virtual Hiring Event

If you are a member of one of the above mentioned state police departments and you would like to participate, logon to www.laborconnect.net/connect-blue or contact Jonathan Workman, 858-877-9929, [email protected]

If you're in law enforcement, but not within a state police department, Connect Blue can still help. Our services are designed to help boost the recruiting for any law enforcement agency.

Media Contact

Jonathan Workman

858-877-9929

[email protected]

SOURCE Labor Connect