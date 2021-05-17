Labor Connect to Host Virtual Job Fair for Atlanta Truck Drivers on June 10th

ATLANTA, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor Connect announced today that they are hosting a truck driver virtual job fair for the Atlanta area on June 10th from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The special hiring event is best suited for experienced drivers, recent driving school graduates, and those interested in becoming a driver. Registrations for candidates and employers interested in participating are available here on LaborConnect.net.

Atlanta area trucker driver virtual job fair

Participants will have the opportunity to use private video to instantly connect with recruiters from companies throughout the Atlanta area during the event. The private participant-to-recruiter video communications are all available instantly through the event link, with no downloading of special software or apps required.

The position types that companies will be hiring for include, but are not limited to, dry van drivers, flatbed drivers, tanker drivers, refrigerated truck drivers, freight hauler drivers, LTL freight drivers, and local, regional, and OTR drivers.

The Employer Experience

Companies can participate in the job fair for $599 per employer, including access to the event, video chat, and access to the registered candidate pool. This event will be heavily advertised and will include a press release distributed in the Atlanta area, online job postings via Indeed, ZipRecruiter, and Monster.com, and listings for the event on LinkedIn, Eventbrite, Patch.com, Jobfairsin, and other platforms.

During the virtual job fair, candidates and employers can connect through video chat or a scheduled interview held separately over the phone, in-person, or online. Labor Connect's scheduling program will send out notifications to the candidates, including the date, time, and location for the interviews.

Though Labor Connect aims to provide a user-friendly and intuitive experience, training sessions and pre-recorded help videos are available for each participating company should they need it. Employers interested in participating in this event are encouraged to contact Labor Connect by calling (888) 382-9796 or submitting the inquiry form on the event page.

About Labor Connect

Labor Connect recruiting offers a robust platform that includes everything employers need to find and hire the right candidates quickly. Our services are the perfect blend of easy-to-use technology, friendly customer support, effective talent outreach, and virtual and in-person job fairs that empower our clients to find excellent hires for their needs.

Contact:

Jonathan Workman

858-877-9929

[email protected]

SOURCE Labor Connect