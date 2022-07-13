Labor Crisis Offers Opportunities for Enterprising Heartland Communities, New Report Finds

Heartland Forward urges action among business, education and policy leaders to attract needed workers

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Heartland Forward released its latest research report co-authored by Heartland Forward Senior Fellow, Joel Kotkin, entitled: "The Labor Crisis and the Future of the Heartland." The report explores how decades of a reduction in domestic manufacturing, demographic shifts and labor force participation preceded – and exacerbated – the "Great Resignation" experienced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It also looks at ways business, education and policy leaders can align around historic opportunities to reshape the workforce in the wake of enormous change.

In particular, the heartland, by focusing on skills and keeping costs low, has an enormous opportunity to reclaim its legacy as a place for upward mobility. Indeed, with investments in jobs, training pipelines and diverse communities, the heartland is well-positioned to lead a resurgence in the U.S. labor market.