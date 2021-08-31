Labor Day Car Shopping: Edmunds Lists Top 10 New Vehicles Offering the Biggest Deals in Nashville, Tennessee

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers looking to make a new vehicle purchase are going to have a much tougher time finding discounts this Labor Day weekend than in years past, according to the car shopping experts at Edmunds. Edmunds data reveals that the average transaction price for new vehicles climbed to a record high of $42,832 in July. Edmunds analysts say the record prices are due to a combination of the chip shortage constraining the supply of new vehicles and automakers and dealers feeling less pressured to offer discounts as consumer demand runs high. According to Edmunds' days-to-turn (DTT) data, one in 20 new vehicles sell the same day that they hit the dealer lot, one in three new vehicles sell within the first week, and nearly half of all new vehicles sell within the first two weeks.

"The chip shortage saga continues for the auto industry. Consumers accustomed to big blowout model-year selldown discounts at this time of year might be in for a bit of sticker shock this Labor Day weekend," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. "Even if you're successful in locating a vehicle online at a price that you're willing to pay, demand is so high that there's no guarantee that it will still be sitting on the lot by the time you make it to the dealership. Don't be shy in reaching out and communicating your interest to your local dealer the minute you find the vehicle you want to maximize your chances of driving it home."

To help car shoppers in Nashville do their research ahead of the holiday weekend, Edmunds experts put together two lists: the top 10 vehicles offering the best deals in the area and the top 10 vehicles that are seeing the biggest markups, which were determined by comparing each vehicle's average list price on Edmunds.com as of August 30, 2021, to the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP). Both lists can be found below.

"Research is more critical now than ever for car shoppers to get a leg up in today's market," said Drury. "Using these lists is a great way to get started, but as you narrow down your options, make sure to pay close attention to features and options. A trim level can make a huge difference in what a vehicle is equipped with, and with such limited inventory on hand, you're going to want to make sure the vehicle you buy has all of the features you need."

Shoppers can start searching for available new vehicle inventory at dealerships in Nashville on Edmunds here .

Top 10 New 2021MY Vehicles Offering the Best Deals in Nashville, Tennessee (August 2021)

Make Model Average

List Price MSRP List Price vs. MSRP Nissan Murano $39,940 $42,928 -7% Dodge Challenger $39,786 $42,164 -6% Buick Encore GX $28,340 $30,034 -6% Jeep Grand Cherokee $46,083 $49,116 -6% Nissan Rogue Sport $26,532 $27,521 -4% Nissan Titan $55,336 $57,630 -4% Ram 1500 Classic $42,311 $44,268 -4% Nissan Maxima $42,435 $43,593 -3% Ram 1500 $55,309 $56,907 -3% Chevrolet Silverado 1500 $49,430 $50,870 -3%

Top 10 New 2021MY Vehicles Ranked by Greatest Average Markup in Nashville, Tennessee (August 2021)

Make Model Average

List Price MSRP List Price vs. MSRP Toyota Tundra $45,242 $45,136 0% Toyota Tacoma $34,506 $34,430 0% Ford F-150 $54,028 $53,925 0% Nissan Versa $19,286 $19,272 0% Nissan Kicks $23,341 $23,332 0% Hyundai Palisade $43,581 $43,581 0% INFINITI QX80 $75,038 $75,038 0% Hyundai Elantra $24,398 $24,398 0% Mazda CX-5 $34,825 $34,825 0% Toyota Camry $31,446 $30,938 +2%

