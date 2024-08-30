LABOR DAY HIGHLIGHTS RECENT VICTORY WON FOR INCREASED WAGES & PAID SICK LEAVE FOR MICHIGAN WORKERS

DETROIT, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Justice Alliance of Michigan thanks the Michigan Supreme Court for delivering a powerful win for democracy, with their ruling in Mothering Justice et al. v. Attorney General. The decision held that the strategy to adopt and then immediately amend a bill, used by the Michigan Legislature to dilute two 2018 citizen-led ballot initiatives was unconstitutional.

The justices thereby cleared the way for adopting the original, unamended Michigan Time to Care and Michigan One Fair Wage ballot initiatives, which include an increased hourly minimum wage, more paid leave requirements, and makes way for the eventual elimination of tipped wages. This represents a significant step toward validating the extraordinary contributions these essential workers make to Michigan's economy and makes it possible for them to live sustainable lives by earning a fair wage.

"We are thrilled that democracy has prevailed. This means that next year, nearly 500,000 workers will see a boost in their household income, and 1.5 million will benefit from additional paid sick leave," says Dr. Alicia Renee Farris, EJAM board chair and leader of Michigan's 2018 minimum wage ballot initiative. "This decision creates a pathway to a living wage and improved fringe benefits, resulting in economic justice for all Michigan workers."

The Economic Justice Alliance of Michigan is a group of grassroots social justice organizations committed to achieving racial and economic equity for low-wage and working-class communities. These fair wage issues have defined EJAM's mission and work for the past decade, with their Economic Justice fellows actively engaged throughout these ballot initiative campaigns and the resulting legal process. A broad coalition of organizations has also worked tirelessly on this cause, to defend democracy and advance economic justice. Going forward, EJAM will collaborate with alliance partner organizations, Mothering Justice, and Restaurant Opportunities Center – Michigan, to educate the hundreds of thousands of Michigan workers impacted by the court's ruling as EJAM continues to build the capacity of community residents to advocate for economic and social justice.

"This momentous decision restores citizen confidence in ballot initiatives and is a strong and timely reminder of the judicial system's significant role in defending democracy," said DeWayne Wells, executive director of EJAM. Michigan is one of only 24 states that allows voters to elect the justices of its highest court. Voters will decide who fills two open Michigan Supreme Court seats in this fall's general election. EJAM encourages voters to get to know all the candidates and let their voices be heard in November. #Use Your Influence.

EJAM will celebrate the Supreme Court victory with coalition partners, volunteers, and other guests on Friday, September 20, at Mama Imani Humphrey banquet hall located in the Detroit Food Commons, 8324 Woodward Avenue, Detroit 48202 from 4:00 pm-6:30 pm. This event is by invitation only. The media is welcome to attend.

