Labor Day Weekend Getaways to Fit Any Budget

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and it's less than a month away. For some, the three-day weekend is often a last-ditch effort to wear white pants and soak up the sun before the seasons change. To help travelers plan a last-minute Labor Day weekend trip, Expedia® today shared data and tips on how to save money on flights, hotels and packages.

Booking Tips for Labor Day Travel



Even though Labor Day is just around the corner, there are still many ways to get a great value on a last-minute getaway. In fact, Expedia's travel data1 shows the cheapest days to fly all summer are August 21 – September 3, so jetsetters are in luck. Here's how to find a great travel deal for the holiday:

Rental cars: Labor Day is one of the busiest weekends of the year for rental cars. Data shows that the cheapest rates were secured one to two weeks in advance of the travel dates.

Labor Day is one of the busiest weekends of the year for rental cars. Data shows that the cheapest rates were secured one to two weeks in advance of the travel dates. Hotels: Travelers who aren't ready to commit to a vacation package can still access incredible savings. Just book a flight or rental car on Expedia and come back any time before the trip to attach a hotel for up to 43 percent off.

Travelers who aren't ready to commit to a vacation package can still access incredible savings. Just book a flight or rental car on Expedia and come back any time before the trip to attach a hotel for up to 43 percent off. Flights + packages: Browse Expedia's Last-Minute Deals page, which automatically curates the best flight, hotel, cruise and package deals leaving from your home airport.

Top Labor Day Package Deals



We're really into bundling at Expedia and our data gurus also determined which destinations have the best package savings when traveling from the U.S.2 Traveling to Hawaii for Labor Day is a great option, with flight and hotel savings between 10 and 20 percent in destinations like Lihue and Kailua-Kona.

Travel Dates: Leave Friday, come back Monday (August 31 – September 3) Colorado Springs – roughly 30 percent savings

Pensacola – 25 percent savings

Lihue – nearly 20 percent savings

Grand Canyon – nearly 20 percent savings Palm Springs – 15 percent savings

New Orleans – nearly 15 percent savings

Austin – roughly 10 percent savings

Puerto Vallarta – nearly 10 percent savings Travel Dates: Leave Saturday, come back Monday (September 1 – 3) Hartford – more than 50 percent savings

Reno – more than 25 percent savings

San Juan – more than 20 percent savings

Houston – nearly 20 percent savings

Cancun – roughly 20 percent savings Kailua-Kona – 15 percent savings

Nashville – nearly 20 percent savings

San Diego – roughly 15 percent savings

Denver – 15 percent savings

Charleston – nearly 10 percent savings

Where to Go for Low Hotel Prices Over Labor Day Weekend



Labor Day is usually synonymous with road trips, short weekend getaways to the beach and city adventures. Can't decide where to go? Let affordable accommodations3 be your guide:

Austin – average daily hotel rates down 15 percent

– average daily hotel rates down 15 percent Charleston – average daily hotel rates down nearly 15 percent

Baltimore – average daily hotel rates down nearly 15 percent

– average daily hotel rates down nearly 15 percent Atlantic City – average daily hotel rates down more than 10 percent

– average daily hotel rates down more than 10 percent Minneapolis – average daily hotel rates down nearly 10 percent

For more information and great deals for Labor Day 2018, visit Expedia.com. By the way, you can always check out more ways to save on travel on our blog.

About Expedia.com



Expedia.com® is one of the world's largest full service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia.com (https://www.expedia.com/, 1-800-EXPEDIA) aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.

© 2018 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Expedia Group, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50. Visit our web site https://www.expedia.com/ or use our mobile app to book cheap flights and hotels.

For further information or to schedule an interview, contact: Alexis Tiacoh, PR Specialist Expedia.com, press@expedia.com.

1Data based on historical pricing.



2Based on package demand with a booking window of January 1-June 30, 2018 and a travel window unique to the Labor Day holiday, compared to a similar time period in 2017.



3Based on Expedia.com hotel ADR data with a 2017 booking window and a travel window unique to the Labor Day holiday, compared to a similar time period in 2016.

SOURCE Expedia.com

Related Links

http://www.expedia.com

