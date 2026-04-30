Labor Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Karl Storz Endoscopy-America, Inc., for Alleged Failure to Pay Employees' Full Wages

Innovative medical solution company, Karl Storz Endoscopy-America, Inc., allegedly failed to provide employees with required meal and rest breaks. This resulted in an alleged loss of wages for the employees affected.

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Karl Storz Endoscopy-America, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Karl Storz Endoscopy-America, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 26STCV09796, is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

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According to the lawsuit filed, Karl Storz Endoscopy-America, Inc. allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, and (f) failed to pay sick wages, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The Complaint further alleges Karl Storz Endoscopy-America, Inc. failed to provide employees with legally required meals and rest breaks. Specifically, employees were allegedly required from time to time to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods. The applicable California Wage Order requires employers to provide employees with off-duty rest periods, which the California Supreme Court defined as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Karl Storz Endoscopy-America, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

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Nicholas De Blouw

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

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https://www.bamlawca.com/

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