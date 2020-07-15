Labor Market Analytics Firm Adds Talent to Scale Fortune 500 Data Exchange

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightfield , the company powering the world's largest workforce-data network, has welcomed five senior leaders to its executive team – Peter Buer, Martha Dreiling, Alan Ginsberg, Eric Moseman, and Joel Pulliam – to accelerate adoption of its Talent Data Exchange (TDX), now used by half of F500 IT, Procurement, Finance, and HR leaders to optimize workforce spending.

The pandemic is driving companies to reevaluate their workforce mix and more thoughtfully embrace the contingent workforce, made up of temps, consultants, freelancers, "gig" workers, and contractors. In fact, a recent Gartner report shows an increase in demand for contingent workers, noting that 32% of organizations are replacing full-time employees with contingent workers as a cost-saving measure. As more employers recognize the opportunity to save money and reduce risk, the need for data-driven insights to inform these big staffing decisions is also growing.

"The economic crisis is putting pressure on procurement, IT, finance, and HR leaders to design a workforce mix that's agile and crisis-ready," said Jesse Levin, CEO of Brightfield. "We're building a team that has the ability to demonstrate the value of workforce analytics and provide expert guidance during this uncertain time."

Peter Buer joins Brightfield as Chief Growth Officer, bringing a unique ability to foster customer communities and build high-impact corporate cultures. In previous roles at CEB (now Gartner), Peter published strategic best practices research for Fortune 500 leaders, and then went on to lead the HR function as Chief Learning Officer and then Chief Culture Officer.

As Chief of Staff for Brightfield, Martha Dreiling comes to the firm from Attune Insurance, where she led the analytics, data acquisition, data modeling and business intelligence teams. Prior to Attune, Martha was the Senior Vice President and Head of Operations at OnDeck, which she eventually helped to take public in 2014.

Alan Ginsberg, Brightfield's new Chief Customer Officer, has 15+ years of experience building world class enterprise SaaS businesses. He most recently served as Chief Customer Officer at Conductor, Inc., which was acquired by WeWork in 2018. Prior to that, he held senior positions at Responsys, which during his tenure was acquired by Oracle for $1.6 billion.

Eric Moseman joins as Chief Sales Officer, bringing a rare combination of skills and experiences building high performing sales teams at enterprise SaaS companies like CyGov, WorkDay, Attain and FirstAdvantage.

Joel Pulliam joins Brightfield as Chief Product Officer, bringing a deep understanding of how to leverage data and AI to inform and optimize digital products and user experiences. Joel previously served as Senior Vice President of Product Marketing for Conversant, where he led teams that built AdTech and MarTech solutions for major brands like AOL and IBM.

TDX is powered by the world's largest labor data consortium of employers, staffing firms, managed service providers, and talent networks. Today, TDX represents over $350B in labor spend from over 300 organizations across over 15 industry verticals and 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.brightfield.com .

About Brightfield

Brightfield powers Talent Data Exchange (TDX), the world's largest workforce data network. TDX surfaces prescriptive insights and recommendations about how businesses can optimize the design and mix of their jobs, teams, pay rates, and talent suppliers. Our augmented analytics help major employers drive transformational business outcomes by driving better fillability of jobs and increasing transparency into the price and performance of the extended workforce. For more information, visit http://www.brightfield.com

