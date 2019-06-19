Laboratoire Synbionyme Brings Paris Beauty Care to America

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratoire Synbionyme is a leader in probiotic skin-care.

The Paris-based cosmetics company entered the French and international markets in 2017 with more than a dozen skincare products based on its proprietary Pro-B3 complex. Earlier this year, Synbionyme decided to enter the U.S. market with five offerings, all of which are infused with prebiotics and probiotics to help restore natural balance to the skin's three essential barriers.

"We started Sybionyme for women who didn't want to cover up their blemishes, but who wanted to revitalize their skin," said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO, who is a pioneer in the probiotic skin care field. "Our products with Pro-B3 helps restore the skin's natural bacterial balance."

That balance is constantly under attack from environmental pollutants, medications and soaps. When this happens you can get acne, rosacea, eczema, and dry, flaky skin.

Synbionyme's beauty products get to the root of dermal problems by using prebiotics and probiotics extracts to restore equilibrium to the skin's microbiome's three barriers: the outer skin, the immune system and the microbiota. Just like the probiotics people take for their gut, probiotics for the skin helps balance the bad bacteria with good bacteria.

Synbionyme's research and development team took two years to develop Pro-B3. Pro-B3's ingredients are prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3, 6 and 9.

Laboratoire Synbionyme is introducing five products this year to the American consumer:

Universal Serum provides exceptional invigorating moisturizing care, regardless of age, skin type or problem.

Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream targets mixed and oily skins and shields them from contaminants.

24-Hour Moisturizing Cream moisturizes dry skin and effectively protects it from pollution.

Progena Lift Cream is an anti-aging product whose comprehensive formula targets fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness and dullness.

Clarifying Enzymatic Lotion is a gentle exfoliant that helps rid the skin of everything that dulls the complexion.

"Probiotic skin care is not a current fad," Dr. Bohbot said. "It is based on science to help improve your skin."

For more information about Synbionyme's products, visit synbionyme.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Laboratoire Synbionyme

http://synbionyme.com

